SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday. Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, Utah, said he told his 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, that […] The post Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.

BASEBALL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO