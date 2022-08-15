ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's massive moon rocket will roll out earlier than planned

By Meghan Bartels
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5T9e_0hI5oVJV00
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022.

NASA will roll out its massive rocket for a flight around the moon earlier than planned.

The agency had been targeting Thursday (Aug. 18) for the Artemis 1 Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to make the slow trek out to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39B in advance of blasting off on Aug. 29. But on Monday (Aug. 15), NASA announced (opens in new tab) that the plan changed, with rollout moved up to Tuesday evening (Aug. 16). You can watch coverage of rollout beginning at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) courtesy of NASA.

"@NASA is targeting as soon as 9 pm EDT of Tuesday, Aug. 16 for rollout of @NASA_SLS ahead of a targeted Aug. 29 #Artemis I launch," agency officials wrote in a tweet (opens in new tab).

Live updates: NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission

The Artemis 1 stack will roll to the launch pad atop the Apollo-era Crawler-transporter 2. While the crawler and rocket will only travel 4 miles (6.4 kilometers), the journey will take eight to 12 hours, according to previous NASA statements.

This week's rollout will mark the rocket's third parade from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) out to the launch pad. Previous rollouts, in March and June, preceded attempts at what NASA calls a wet dress rehearsal, during which the rocket is fueled and personnel run through all the steps leading up to launch.

Both of those visits ended with the Artemis 1 stack, consisting of the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule, retracing its journey to the massive VAB for adjustments and prep work.

We’re really on a roll today!! 👏 Crawler-transporter 2 has begun the roll to the Vehicle Assembly Building, in what could be called the first motion toward launching Artemis I! pic.twitter.com/Bwxtk2p2NxAugust 15, 2022

This time, if all goes well, the rocket will make a much more dramatic departure from the launch pad, blasting off on an uncrewed test mission around the moon that NASA hopes will pave the way for current astronauts to set foot on the moon. Launch could occur as early as Aug. 29; additional launch opportunities are available on Sept. 2 and Sept. 5.

Depending on the launch date, the Artemis 1 mission will last between 39 and 42 days, agency officials have said. During that time, NASA will be able to evaluate how the Orion capsule fares in space before its first crewed flight, Artemis 2, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.

Email Meghan Bartels at mbartels@space.com or follow her on Twitter @meghanbartels. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTMyp_0hI5oVJV00

Meghan is a senior writer at Space.com and has more than five years' experience as a science journalist based in New York City. She joined Space.com in July 2018, with previous writing published in outlets including Newsweek and Audubon. Meghan earned an MA in science journalism from New York University and a BA in classics from Georgetown University, and in her free time she enjoys reading and visiting museums. Follow her on Twitter at @meghanbartels.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System

Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Moon#Space Science#Rocket#Gmt#Apollo#Sls
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Space.com

Space.com

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy