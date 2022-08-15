ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
visitcarsoncity.com

The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022

Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor

Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe

During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Chabad at Lake Tahoe invites community to ‘Tahome’ opening event

STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe will host an outdoor grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at their new center located at 255 Kingsbury Grade. Chabad has been serving the Lake Tahoe Jewish community for nine years and said it has a proven track record of commitment, kindness, connection and Jewish awareness to the community.
STATELINE, NV
Politics
2news.com

Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV

A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
YUBA CITY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Get googly-eyed for Van Gogh in Reno this week

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Interactive van Gogh experience arrives in Reno Burger showdown to help hunger awareness Save Mart shutters all pharmacies Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
RENO, NV

