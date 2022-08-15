Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
marketplace.org
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Buckley and Son Injured in Dirt Bike Crash on Wolf Drive [Nevada County, CA]
7-Year-Old Boy and 38-Year-Old Man Injured in Dirt Bike Crash South of Retrac Way. The incident happened on August 14th at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Wolf Drive, south of Retrac Way. According to police, the boy was in front of the dirt bike holding the handle bar....
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chabad at Lake Tahoe invites community to ‘Tahome’ opening event
STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe will host an outdoor grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at their new center located at 255 Kingsbury Grade. Chabad has been serving the Lake Tahoe Jewish community for nine years and said it has a proven track record of commitment, kindness, connection and Jewish awareness to the community.
2news.com
Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV
A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market is on track to open this fall. People associated with the largest property in Midtown recently confirmed the first round of vendors for its food hall, calling it “Food Truck Friday every day.”. The food hall, which is the centerpiece of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
Get googly-eyed for Van Gogh in Reno this week
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Interactive van Gogh experience arrives in Reno Burger showdown to help hunger awareness Save Mart shutters all pharmacies Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
