Kinderhook, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed Clifton Park woman

Police arrested a 77-year-old man following a hit-and-run crash that killed a Clifton Park woman. Lawrence Dippold is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting with a death. That’s a felony charge. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released. The accident happened...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck by boat while swimming in Columbia County lake

CANAAN – A Portland, Oregon woman is in Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition after being struck by a boat while swimming in Queechy Lake in Canaan, State Police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, police said Catherine Thompson, 68, was swimming in the...
CANAAN, NY
WRGB

Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle

SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
SALEM, NY
WNYT

Teen in critical condition after being shot in Lansingburgh

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night and left a teen in critical condition. According to police, they were called to the 2200 block of Corliss Park around 10:20p.m. Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso. They say he’s in...
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Man Drowns In Lake Taghkanic

A 24-year-old man has died after apparently drowning in a lake in the region. Emergency crews in Columbia County were called Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports of a swimmer in distress at Lake Taghkanic State Park. Witnesses told authorities a man had jumped from a boat and did not resurface,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Boating accident on Queechy Lake

Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

