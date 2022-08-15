ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

