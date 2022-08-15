ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Can TR North Earn Its Place In History?

Jackson Memorial, Middletown South, Manasquan, Wall…they’ve all had football teams in the last 20 years or so which were among the best in New Jersey and finished high up in the state rankings which has become increasingly difficult for public schools. Their place in Shore Conference history can be debated and you will no doubt find a variety of opinions but just to be in the conversation means they were special.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks found safe

PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks. Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.
PRINCETON, NJ
Beach Radio

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime

CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
CLIFTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy