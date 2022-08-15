Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Related
Can TR North Earn Its Place In History?
Jackson Memorial, Middletown South, Manasquan, Wall…they’ve all had football teams in the last 20 years or so which were among the best in New Jersey and finished high up in the state rankings which has become increasingly difficult for public schools. Their place in Shore Conference history can be debated and you will no doubt find a variety of opinions but just to be in the conversation means they were special.
New York Yankees energizing rookie utility player is coming to New Jersey
For the last few years there has been some top talent growing in the New York Yankees farm system -- someone named Aaron Judge has topped that list. The homegrown kids that have come up from the minors to the show have largely produced and provided some energetic spark and youth to a core veteran mix as the Yankees continue their quest for title #28.
Rutgers Marching Band Picked for 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
A New Jersey university's marching band has been selected to perform in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. It's the Rutgers University Marching Scarlet Knights, according to NJ.com. I didn't realize next year's parade was already being planned, but I guess an event of that magnitude...
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
$1,000 reward offered in North Plainfield, NJ Halloween hit-and-run
NORTH PLAINFIELD — Crime Stoppers of Somerset County on Wednesday announced that up to $1,000 could be awarded to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a trick-or-treating pedestrian incident. As indicated in a release from the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office on...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach
I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Three alarm fire at Toms River home sends two residents to hospital, two cats rescued
A fire that occurred at a two story home on Majorca Court in the Georgetown section of Toms River Friday morning remains under investigation, according to East Dover Vol. Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Travis Veth. It was around 5:10 am on Friday that the East Dover Fire Company along...
I Keep Hearing About it, But When? Chick-fil-A in Toms River, NJ
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, but just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, or Toms River. Manahawkin recently...
Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks found safe
PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks. Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.
Construction Along Route 9 in Toms River Looks Like Business Offices?
Things continue to grow in Ocean County and one of the areas where we see continued construction is along the Route 9 corridor. The section we are looking at in this article is located at 1897 Lakewood Road (Route 9) in Toms River. I recently drove by this area and...
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Magic, Sparkle, and the Grinch at this Decorated House in Toms River, NJ
I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. This year more...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
Deptford, NJ woman killed by ex-boyfriend who then took his own life
DEPTFORD — A couple was found dead inside a home early Monday evening in what the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office called a murder-suicide. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
NJ man accused of harassing neighbor charged with hate crime
CLIFTON — A 71-year-old city resident has been charged with bias intimidation, stemming from a summer incident in which he used racial slurs to harass a neighbor, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced. Following an investigation, Antonio Delevante was arrested in connection with an encounter that took place on...
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0