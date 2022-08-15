ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Two Thunder players received votes for NBA awards in ESPN 2022-23 projections

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
The ESPN staff recently released its 2022-23 season award projections for which players have the best odds to win.

Votes were tallied up with who had the most points attributed to them. A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote was worth three points and a third-place vote was worth one point.

The Oklahoma City Thunder only had two players receive votes for awards.

Chet Holmgren was ranked 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting at 43 points, 17 points behind first-placed Paolo Banchero.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tied for ninth place for Most Improved Player at six points. Anthony Edwards led the way in this category with 32 points.

This sounds about right. It’s hard to project a member of the Thunder to win any other of the major awards such as MVP, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

