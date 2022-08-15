Read full article on original website
Related
The Guy Who Sang ‘That One Night’ on the ‘Dinner Party’ Episode of ‘The Office’ Does, Indeed, (Yacht) Rock
Todd Fancey’s vocals have been heard by millions, as the multi-instrumentalist for the New Pornographers and as the balladeer behind “That One Night,” the song that’s central to what is arguably the most cringe episode of “The Office,” 2008’s “Dinner Party.” The hilarious, earnestly yearning delivery isn’t all that true to Fancey’s artistry, though his new album, “Star Dreams” (out today), nods to the year 1980, which also saw the release of Benny Mardones’ “Into the Night,” a Yacht Rock classic not dissimilar in sentiment. The 10-track album under the banner Fancey was co-produced by Vancouver music veteran Allan Rodger and sports...
Aubrey Plaza’s Jilted Queer Love Story in ‘Happiest Season’ Led to Twisted ‘Spin Me Round’ Romance
[Editor’s note: The following story contains some spoilers for “Spin Me Round.”] It’s difficult to dispute Aubrey Plaza’s versatility. From embarking on a credit card-swiping crime spree in “Emily the Criminal” to just maybe being the new Lara Croft in a “Tomb Raider” reboot (what, us and Edgar Wright can all dream!) and even taking apart the very concept of acting in “Black Bear,” Plaza has gone out of her way to deconstruct any attempts at typecasting her. So when “Spin Me Round,” the fourth collaboration with longtime creative partner and husband Jeff Baena, placed Plaza back in Italy after “The Little Hours”...
Kanye West Refuses to ‘Sit Up and Apologize’ for Yeezy Gap Rollout
Perpetual controversy machine Kanye West defended the rollout of his new Balenciaga-engineered Yeezy Gap collection Thursday after an Instagram post and a distinctive store floor strategy had some accusing the rapper-turned designer of fetishizing homelessness. The now-notorious giant black bags that some dubbed “trash bags” and which Ye—the Grammy-winning artist legally changed his name in October—insists are actually “construction bags,” first debuted four weeks ago when Gap unveiled its new Yeezy collection at its Times Square flagship. Pictures from the event show the new line—items include hoodies, tees, tanks, overalls, a parka and a bodysuit—piled into large, black bags rather than hung...
Just 20 Extremely Accurate Tweets For Anyone Who Has Already Seen "Fall"
You either have a fear of heights...or you do now!
Comments / 0