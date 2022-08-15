Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate Andy
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove AwardsVeronica Charnell MediaNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO
In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post
American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
WATCH: Luke Bryan Teases New Music Video for ‘Country On’
We’re still waiting on a new Luke Bryan album, but we have new music. “Country On” is already burning up the country music charts and is quickly becoming a live favorite. Now, a music video is on the way. Check out a teaser for the video below.
LOOK: Luke Bryan Reflects on ‘Good Birthday’ Fishing With Family
Besides touring and being one of country music’s top artists for the past two decades, Luke Bryan is nothing more than a regular guy who enjoys the finer things in life like fishing. Recently celebrating his 46th birthday, the singer received numerous happy birthdays, well wishes, and even an amazing cake from his wife Caroline in the shape of a beer can. And being part of the Bryan family, the husband showcased his dance moves with their famous birthday dance. But being sure to make time for himself, Bryan shared a picture on Instagram sporting a nice catch and a wide smile.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Miranda Lambert Posts Incredible Photos from Montana Adventure: ‘Best Summer Ever’
This summer, country superstar Miranda Lambert has enjoyed an epic vacation across the American West, visiting Wyoming, Utah, and now Montana. A few weeks ago, Lambert took to Instagram to share the news about her road trip. She’s traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and their two friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
Luke Bryan’s Family Amusement Park Adventure Results in Broken Finger
Luke Bryan and his family recently took a trip to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, and according to Bryan's wife, Caroline, the fun day ended with a couple of injuries. Caroline took to Instagram to share a family photo in front of one of the park's roller coasters,...
jambroadcasting.com
Luke Bryan reveals the first “country music celebrity” he ever met
Luke Bryan’s one of the biggest stars in the country genre these days, but way back at the beginning of his career, he was a fan — and like any fan, meeting one of his idols left him starstruck. For Luke, that idol was none other than Vince...
WATCH: Luke Bryan Honors First Responders, Hometown Heroes in ‘Country On’ Video
Luke Bryan’s latest single is quickly rising at country radio. “Country On” is a blue-collar anthem about professions of all sorts. It celebrates the work of farmers, first responders, truck drivers and everyone in between. Now, he has a music video to complement the tune. Check it out below:
CMT
Scotty McCreery Celebrates His Latest Back-To-Back No.1 Singles: “It Takes A Village”
Scotty McCreery has popped the bubbly to celebrate his three back-to-back No.1 singles. Notable names in the music industry and family gathered Tuesday (Aug. 9) evening to recognize the hitmaker’s latest hits, “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” and “In Between,” ahead of his Grand Ole Opry performance.
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
CMT
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and More to Join Trace Adkins in "Monarch"
Trace Adkins is getting some country music company on his new Fox series "Monarch." Adkins co-stars in the country music drama with Susan Sarandon, which is about a multigenerational country music drama involving country music's most influential family. The Roman family is led by tough and talented Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her husband Albie, Adkins' character. Their success is at risk, and the family comes together to protect its legacy and future.
Lainey Wilson Has Us Sipping ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Waiting on Her New Album
Lainey Wilson keeps churning out new music. “Heart Like a Truck” is still climbing the country charts, and now she’s giving us “Watermelon Moonshine.” The new single comes along with the news that a new album arrives on October 28. The new album is titled Bell Bottom Country. Check out the new single below.
Taylor Swift to Receive Major Honor at Nashville Songwriter Awards
The Nashville Songwriter Awards is planning on honoring Taylor Swift. As a country music star turned pop icon, it’s well deserved. Swift is going to be the recipient of the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award. The Nashville Songwriters Association International broke the news on Monday and it comes as no surprise for folks that know how prolific Taylor is on the pen and paper.
CMT
Reba McEntire Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album
It has been 45 years since Reba McEntire broke into the country genre with her self-titled debut record. The 11-track collection propelled the Oklahoma native into the spotlight in 1977, and she hasn’t stepped out since. To celebrate the career milestone, the legend jumped on social media Monday (Aug....
CMT
Taylor Swift Named Songwriter/Artist of the Decade
Taylor Swift won't want to shake this off. The Nashville Songwriters Association International revealed Monday that it will honor the country-star-turned-pop-icon as its 'Songwriter-Artist of the Decade.'. Swift, who writes or co-writes all of her songs, has nabbed 11 Grammy Awards and is the only female artist in history to...
