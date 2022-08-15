ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO

In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post

American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
LOOK: Luke Bryan Reflects on ‘Good Birthday’ Fishing With Family

Besides touring and being one of country music’s top artists for the past two decades, Luke Bryan is nothing more than a regular guy who enjoys the finer things in life like fishing. Recently celebrating his 46th birthday, the singer received numerous happy birthdays, well wishes, and even an amazing cake from his wife Caroline in the shape of a beer can. And being part of the Bryan family, the husband showcased his dance moves with their famous birthday dance. But being sure to make time for himself, Bryan shared a picture on Instagram sporting a nice catch and a wide smile.
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance

Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and More to Join Trace Adkins in "Monarch"

Trace Adkins is getting some country music company on his new Fox series "Monarch." Adkins co-stars in the country music drama with Susan Sarandon, which is about a multigenerational country music drama involving country music's most influential family. The Roman family is led by tough and talented Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her husband Albie, Adkins' character. Their success is at risk, and the family comes together to protect its legacy and future.
Taylor Swift to Receive Major Honor at Nashville Songwriter Awards

The Nashville Songwriter Awards is planning on honoring Taylor Swift. As a country music star turned pop icon, it’s well deserved. Swift is going to be the recipient of the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award. The Nashville Songwriters Association International broke the news on Monday and it comes as no surprise for folks that know how prolific Taylor is on the pen and paper.
Reba McEntire Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album

It has been 45 years since Reba McEntire broke into the country genre with her self-titled debut record. The 11-track collection propelled the Oklahoma native into the spotlight in 1977, and she hasn’t stepped out since. To celebrate the career milestone, the legend jumped on social media Monday (Aug....
Taylor Swift Named Songwriter/Artist of the Decade

Taylor Swift won't want to shake this off. The Nashville Songwriters Association International revealed Monday that it will honor the country-star-turned-pop-icon as its 'Songwriter-Artist of the Decade.'. Swift, who writes or co-writes all of her songs, has nabbed 11 Grammy Awards and is the only female artist in history to...
