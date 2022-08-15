ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 12

Lovely75
3d ago

Exactly Steffy! Liam need to shut up, he walked away from Kelly for Hope and Beth... Liam Logan. Hope and Brooke will just have to suck it up, because Douglas is going to choose his dad, as he should.

Reply
7
chris lecas
3d ago

Douglas should stay with Hope and Liam, and Thomas should step up and spend more time with him. Thomas should not have custody because he has not shown that he can spend more time with him in the past, how will he make time now to spend FULL time with him.

Reply(1)
4
chris lecas
3d ago

Team Taylor and Ridge. Much more passion and connection. Brooke is just needy and boring.. Taylor is hot and has been so patient.

Reply
7
Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: The Next Challenge Brooke and Ridge Face May Be Too Great for ‘Destiny’ to Overcome

“Bridge’s” days will be numbered if they end up on opposite sides of this divisive issue. Brooke Logan’s “destiny” has won out against almost impossible odds in the past, but it’s going to be tested like never before when lines are drawn and sides are taken in a family drama that’s about to unfold… and no, we’re not talking about the aftermath of “the kiss.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital Preview: The ‘Deadly’ Twist That Spells Disaster for ‘Sprina’

If it’s always darkest before the dawn, then dawn must be awfully close!. Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for embattled General Hospital heroine Trina, they do. The week of August 1, a confrontation between Ava and Esme “has some deadly consequences,” co-headwriter Dan O’Connor tells Soap Opera Digest. And those consequences won’t just impact Wyndemere’s residents, either; they’ll also affect Trina and her trial. But how?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Who Really Killed Young & Restless’ Ashland? The Answer Isn’t the One That You’re Probably Thinking

This wasn’t manslaughter, murder or an accident. It was character assassination. From the beginning, viewers probably sensed that something wasn’t quite right about The Young and the Restless‘ Ashland Locke. They’d been told for months that he was a ferocious man who was notorious for destroying his rivals. Frankly, we got chills as we anticipated the way he — and original portrayer Richard Burgi — would shake up Genoa City.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?

Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Deacon’s Dismay at His Lover’s Missing Toe Turns to Abject Horror as Sheila Reveals She’s Alive

In his broom closet abode, Deacon awakens next to the sleeping redhead and nods, “Daddy’s back.” He then grimaces with a headache from his hangover. As the woman begins to wake up, Deacon tells her she was an animal last night and couldn’t get enough of him — but he was happy to oblige. He kisses her shoulder and she hides a secret self-satisfied smile.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Recasts Imani: With Whom? For How Long? And Why?

The latest wave of temporary daytime recasts will be hitting Genoa City next month when Denise Boutte steps in to play Imani beginning on Tuesday, September 6, on The Young and the Restless. Fans of the character’s current portrayer, Leigh-Ann Rose, need not to worry… as we stated, this is only temporary, due to a scheduling conflict with Rose’s CBS soap role and another one of her projects.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy