Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE, Aug. 19
SOCP Coos Co. release – Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE to hold a Pride Kick-Off Friday, Aug. 19th, at Front Street Provisioners from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., & Pride in the Park Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20th, at Boynton Park, North Bend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These two events are both family friendly and all ages events. Coos Bay, Oregon—On August 19th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Front Street Provisioners located at 737 N Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. Drag Queen Bingo will be hosted by Eugene Pride Quing 6, Miss Honey Jinx Galore and will start at 5PM – 8PM we also will have a Drag Show, Raffle Prizes and more! North Bend, Oregon—On August 20th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will hold its second annual Pride in the Park event at Boynton Park located at 800 Exchange St North Bend, OR 97459. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. There will be representatives of community service organizations available to provide information on services available to members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, as well as vendors who are supportive of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Pride in the Park will include Queer Kickball, Drag Queen Story Time, Face Painting, Free Community BBQ (vegetarian options available) and a host of community resources. 2022 Southern Oregon Coast Pride is sponsored by 7 Devils Brewing Co., So It Goes Coffeehouse, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Coos Health and Wellness, South Coast Early Learning, Advanced Health, The Safe Project, Books by the Bay, Coastline Libraries, Jennie’s Shoes, Scoops Ice Cream and Time Bomb. For further information, Laura Erceg #503-313-9752 and/or Jamar Ruff #678-654-3164 – please email: socpcooscounty@gmail.com.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SAR, Aug. 18
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – Two hikers were rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue in the Boulder Creek Wilderness area after activating a SPOT device SOS notification. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information from the SPOT Monitoring service that two hikers had pressed an S.O.S. alarm indicating they needed emergent assistance. The GPS coordinates from the SPOT device indicated the hikers were roughly in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area on the Umpqua National Forest. Search and Rescue crews were activated and responded to the incident. Due to the terrain and the location where the hikers were located, it took searchers until 7:30 p.m. to reach the them. It was determined the hikers, 27-year-old Scarlet Kelley and 22-year-old Kita Hastings, both of Roseburg, were slightly dehydrated and underprepared for the conditions but were otherwise stable. Searchers provided the hikers with food, water and clothing before beginning to lead them out to a trail where horseback teams were standing by. Horses were able to get positioned as closely to the hikers as possible, due to the efforts of recent volunteer work to clear a trail system in the wilderness area. Again, due to difficult terrain, downed trees, hazards and darkness it took approximately 7.5 hours for the rescue teams to reach the waiting horses. Once at the horses, the hikers were led out by searchers on horseback arriving to safety at 7:34 am Tuesday morning. In total, the mission lasted just over 19 hours. The hikers were released to a friend who transported them home. “The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.” Douglas County Search and Rescue was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police – Fish & Game Division, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Oregon State SAR Coordinator and the SPOT Device Response Center.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
oregontoday.net
Tianguis De Oregon, Aug. 19
Pony Village Mall, Saturday – 08 / 20/ 2022, For the first time in Coos County, Oregon Pero En Espanol, Community Plus, Pony Village Mall and Coos Hispanic Allies are creating a Hispanic Market. This is a free family event from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Tickets will be required for indoor activities, you can register the day of the event. This is an opportunity for Latino business owners to network, exhibit their products/services, share knowledge and inteact with the communities in Coos County. This market will include music from DJ Fresa, cultural entertamnent and delicious food. The event will be initiated by Oregon Pero En Espanol and Community Plus, followed by the initiation of activities and music. It will be a day dedicated to community building, celebrating and connecting. Oregon Peron En Espanol is an initiative focused on addressing the communication needs with the Spanish speaking community in Oregon. Find out more at www.Oregonperonenespanol.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
State Interoperability Executive Council to Meet Air quality advisory for Portland-Vancouver metro area due to smog [Aviso sobre…
State agencies committing all available resources to protect communities at highest risk for hMPXV. Funded projects to help reduce diesel emissions across the state. Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council, Aug. 18
The Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council (ORTAC) will meet 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m., Aug. 18 via Zoom. The meeting includes updates about the Scenic and Regional Trail Program, a membership update, and a discussion of plans to issue the 2022 Doug Newman Memorial Award. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda and link for the meeting is posted on the ORTAC website. ORTAC was established by the Legislature in 1971 to advise Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and its partners in the development and promotion of high quality non-motorized trail systems throughout Oregon. The council is made up of seven members representing Oregon’s U.S. Congressional Districts, and at least two members representing counties bordering the coast. Members are appointed by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission. For more information about ORTAC, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/BWT/Pages/BWT-ortac.aspx For more information, contact Program Coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at 503-856-6316 or jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov.
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Aug. 18
Another earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
KTVZ
‘Don’t fall for it’: Oregon attorney general warns homeowners about home warranty scam
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. She said in Wednesday's alert that a number of Oregonians have reported receiving a letter in the mail from “Home Warranty Solutions,” urging them to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.”
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES TO CONDUCT ENHANCED PATROLS
Beginning Monday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two. A release said crash data from the Oregon Department...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
oregontoday.net
Circle the Bay, Aug. 17
The South Coast Running Club’s annual Circle the Bay 18.2-mile run was held Saturday around Coos Bay. Brad Ferner, who won the race in 2016, returned to the area again and took first in 2:04.55. The top female finisher was Jenny McGriff, Coos Bay, in 2:40.18. Ferner, who now lives in California, ran for Southwestern Oregon Community College after graduating from Douglas High School in Winston.
ONA leader: Hundreds of dollars missing from Providence nurse paychecks
Thousands of employees across Providence hospitals statewide are reporting missing pay -- and now they're filing a lawsuit against the company.
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
Comments / 0