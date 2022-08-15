Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
The Rise & Tragic Fall of NYC's Frankie Lymon: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Related
Union County Fall Concert features Max Weinberg, The Smithereens, and Ray Andersen's Bowie Tribute
(CLARK, NJ) -- Union County presents a Fall Concert headlined by Max Weinberg on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend. The concert also features The Smithereens. Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond opens the night. Residents should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
Jimmy Vivino headlines The Festival in the Borough
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Festival in the Borough will have a bit of a late night TV feel to it this year when Conan O'Brien's longtime musical director, Jimmy Vivino, takes the stage. This year's festival, the largest street and music event in Northwest Jersey, is slated for Saturday, September 17. It is truly a townwide event with three stages of music and nearly 20 musical acts throughout the day and into the night in the Downtown district along Route 57.
Adrian Cunningham Trio to Perform Show Tunes and Spirituals at August 28th Madison Concert
(MADISON, NJ) -- When DownBeat’s Bobby Reed reviewed multi-reedist Adrian Cunningham’s 2019 Arbors Records album, Adrian Cunningham & His Friends Play Lerner & Loewe, he praised Cunningham’s “skills on saxophone, clarinet, and flute,” adding that he “seeks to bend, dissect, and reconstruct show tunes in a new way with fresh ideas and unexpected tempos.”
THE GOAT by David Burke hosts Comedy Night with Joseph Anthony
(UNION BEACH, NJ) -- Headliner comedian Joseph Anthony and featuring Rob Epple will keep you laughing at the next Comedy Night dinner and a show on Thursday, August 25 at the “Chandelier Supper Club” at New Jersey's hottest new restaurant, THE GOAT by David Burke. The evening begins with a reception at 6:30pm for cocktails (cash bar) with light passed hors d’oeuvres; then, the three-course prix fixe dinner and comedy show starts at 7:00pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Concert Series
(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced a stellar lineup of concerts for their 2022-2023 season. “From jazz to orchestra, to folk and bluegrass, to tributes and opera, Algonquin’s new season has something for everyone,” stated Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. Highlights of the new concert schedule include a Jazz Series, an Orchestra Series, The Snakes, A Bluegrass Christmas along with tributes to Billy Joel, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra.
Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents Maggie Worsdale's "1960s Classics"
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- The music of the ‘60s is a soundtrack for a generation, and its influence continues today. Maggie Worsdale will perform “1960s Classics” at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00pm. Maggie will mine her vast repertoire for some of the most popular songs of the era, made famous by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Elvis Presley, and other memorable artists.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live at 2022 "VMAs"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live at the 2022 “VMAs,” airing Sunday, August 28 at 8:00pm from the Prudential Center in Newark. The 8x “VMAs” winners to make their highly-anticipated return to the iconic MTV stage for the first time in over two decades, last performing in 2000 when they received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.
The Racer releases "Blush"
The Racer (Mint 400 Records) is an indie/electronic/alt rock band from New York’s Hudson Valley consisting of Pete Marotta, Mike Esserman, and Eric Sosler. The Racer, self produced, has been experimenting using the studio as an instrument to explore new sounds and techniques, and continuing their pursuit to grow as artists. Patiently taking their time to finish their newest album during the many obstacles the Covid Pandemic created, "Blush" is finally completed. Guided and inspired by the expertise of their past producers Mike Kalajian and Dan Hannon (Manchester Orchestra), The Racer continues to write music that suits their needs and wants as a group.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kean Stage Announces Select Performances From 2022-2023 Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Kean Stage has announce select performances from its' 2022-2023 season. Additional shows will be announced at a later date. “We're thrilled to invite you to the start of our new season! Our current listing of shows reflects diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, a hallmark of Kean Stage's mission. And don't think this is all; there's still more to come.” stated manager of Kean Stage Steve Cochran.
PHOTOS from "A Jersey Cantata" at The Theater Project
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Theater Project is presenting A Jersey Cantata, a comedy about four longtime ‘Jersey guys’, from August 18-28. This is the second live, in-person show in The Theater Project’s Three Plays in Three Months summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center. Photographer John Posada was on hand at a dress rehearsal to take photos.
Weequahic Park House Music Festival
(NEWARK, NJ) -- This year's Weequahic Park House Music Festival takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 8:00pm in beautiful Weequahic Park! The star-studded event is the largest house music festival in New Jersey and also features a splash of festive Caribbean soca music. The lineup includes DJ Punch, DJ T-Wise (Ubiquity Soul), Kevin Lyttle, Evelyn "Champagne" King, CeCe Rogers, DJ Hippie Torrales, DJ Dan Dan, The Basement Boys, Crystal Waters (of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" fame), DJ Martin Gee and Joe Claussell.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Opens 2022-23 Season with Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers and US Premiere
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO’s) 2022-2023 season opens September 10-11 with the incomparable Anne Akiko Meyers performing Arturo Márquez’ new violin concerto Fandango. The work was commissioned by Ms. Meyers and was premiered by her in 2021 with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. Another concert highlight is the PSO’s US Premiere of Spanish composer Marcos Fernandez' homage to Leonard Bernstein, America. Rounding out the striking concert program are Joaquín Turina’s Danzas fantásticas, Ruperto Chapí’s Prelude to La Revoltosa, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centenary Stage Company Opens Registration for Fall 2022 Conservatory of Dance
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- This fall, Centenary Stage Company is offering 2 eight-week sessions of the Conservatory of Dance. The first session will run August 29 through October 21, and the second session will run October 24 through December 16. Registration for the Conservatory of Dance is open through August 28; the cost for 1 class per week is $130.00, 2 classes per week is $195.00, and 3 classes per week is $275.00 per person. Prior dance experience is required.
Open Call for Gallery Aferro's Poem Booth: Fall 2022
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pablo Neruda once said that “laughter is the language of the soul.” And as a poet with an indelible ability to craft a verse that made us feel, see and hear our true selves, Neruda understood how laughter can resonate in ways that sobs cannot.
Holmdel Theatre Company to present Tony Nominee Elizabeth Stanley
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Holmdel Theatre Company's Broadway at the Barn presents Tony Nominee Elizabeth Stanley on Saturday, September 10th at 8:00pm. Heralded as one of the "Breakout Stars of 2020" by The New York Times, Elizabeth Stanley received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and a Grammy Award for her performance as Mary Jane Healy in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by the music of Alanis Morissette.
America LIVE! on the Beach in Seaside Heights, NJ
There’s a free wind blowing off the ocean this August 6, 2022 evening as an enthusiastic crowd on the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ readies itself for a nostalgic evening of music from the top ’70s folk-rock band, America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell — along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS from "Gypsy" at Spring Lake Theatre
(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- Spring Lake Theatre is presenting Gypsy over the last two weekends in August. Gypsy tells the story of the dreams and efforts of one hungry powerhouse of a woman, to get her two daughters into show business. It is loosely based on the 1957 memoir of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Brook Arts Center presents a Rock & Roll Royalty Revue
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- You will be dancing in the aisles at the Brook Arts Center on October 21 as an amazing lineup of artists perform a spectacular “Rock & Roll Royalty Revue” The lineup includes Jackie DiMaggio; The Mello Kings; Gene DiNapoli (as Elvis); Stan Zizka's Del Satins; and The Knockout's Bobby D'Andrea.
Carteret seeks bands and artists for September Music Festival
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Central Jersey Arts Council is looking for artists. Are you looking for an opportunity to showcase your music? Here’s your chance! Carteret is holding a music festival during the annual Ethnic Day and Charity Carnival Celebration on Sunday, September 15-18, leading up to the Battle of the Bands.
The Strollers to Hold Auditions for 2022-23 Season
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strollers will hold season auditions Monday, September 19; Tuesday, September 20; and Thursday, September 22 at 7:00pm each night. Auditions will take place at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood. Directors from all of the shows in the season will be there. All actors will read from provided sides. Singers should prepare a song and bring sheet music in your key or sing a cappella.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0