The Racer (Mint 400 Records) is an indie/electronic/alt rock band from New York’s Hudson Valley consisting of Pete Marotta, Mike Esserman, and Eric Sosler. The Racer, self produced, has been experimenting using the studio as an instrument to explore new sounds and techniques, and continuing their pursuit to grow as artists. Patiently taking their time to finish their newest album during the many obstacles the Covid Pandemic created, "Blush" is finally completed. Guided and inspired by the expertise of their past producers Mike Kalajian and Dan Hannon (Manchester Orchestra), The Racer continues to write music that suits their needs and wants as a group.

