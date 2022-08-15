Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
hourdetroit.com
St. Clair Shores Makes Waves with New Bars and Restaurants
Not long after the bar opens on a May Saturday, Caché Cocktail & Wine Bar owner Dave Harden checks in with beverage director Joe Schubert. Schubert is pureeing peaches and berries for the evening’s specials: frozen sangria and peach margaritas. It’s going to be a busy night, but they’re both hoping the rain will hold off. The first social district event of the summer season is about to kick off in downtown St. Clair Shores.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 19 and beyond
• 313 Presents launches limited run podcast “Hello, Pine Knob”: In honor of Pine Knob Music Theatre’s historic 50th anniversary, the miniseries will release weekly episodes focusing on the venue’s history, hosted by award-winning Detroit area music and entertainment journalist Gary Graff, 313Presents.com. On sale now.
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
The Oakland Press
Car enthusiasts, vintage rides converge on Woodward for annual Dream Cruise
Since the very first Dream Cruise event in 1995, when founder Nelson House and a group of volunteers aimed to relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the ’50s and ’60s when Motor City steel roamed Woodward Avenue, the Cruise has become one of Michigan’s most popular and highly anticipated summer events.
The Oakland Press
GLWA calls on users in 23 communities to curb outside water use
As a handful of southeastern Michigan communities near the one-week mark since a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory, local and state officials are continuing to respond. On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority requested that users in all 23 communities initially under a boil...
wcsx.com
Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years
There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
candgnews.com
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake
WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
1 Man Died In A Single-Car Rollover Crash On Lakeshore Road (St. Clair County, MI)
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-car rollover crash that killed a man. The crash occurred on the 5100 block of Lakeshore road in Fort Gratiot Township on Thursday morning at about [..]
fox2detroit.com
Restaurants hit hard by boil water advisory expected to last weeks
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MIch. (FOX 2) - About 133,000 Metro Detroiters remain under the boil water advisory, which may stretch for another two to three weeks. The advisory is in place until September 3rd, creating a lingering headache for restaurants in Shelby Township. And that's hurting the lunch rush at Avi’ari Cuisine.
Great Lakes Now
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
St. Clair County resident dies in rollover crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County resident died Thursday morning when their vehicle rolled over several times, authorities said in a news release. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, responded to the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
