Shelby Charter Township, MI

St. Clair Shores Makes Waves with New Bars and Restaurants

Not long after the bar opens on a May Saturday, Caché Cocktail & Wine Bar owner Dave Harden checks in with beverage director Joe Schubert. Schubert is pureeing peaches and berries for the evening’s specials: frozen sangria and peach margaritas. It’s going to be a busy night, but they’re both hoping the rain will hold off. The first social district event of the summer season is about to kick off in downtown St. Clair Shores.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 19 and beyond

• 313 Presents launches limited run podcast “Hello, Pine Knob”: In honor of Pine Knob Music Theatre’s historic 50th anniversary, the miniseries will release weekly episodes focusing on the venue’s history, hosted by award-winning Detroit area music and entertainment journalist Gary Graff, 313Presents.com. On sale now.
DETROIT, MI
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit

Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
DETROIT, MI
Car enthusiasts, vintage rides converge on Woodward for annual Dream Cruise

Since the very first Dream Cruise event in 1995, when founder Nelson House and a group of volunteers aimed to relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the ’50s and ’60s when Motor City steel roamed Woodward Avenue, the Cruise has become one of Michigan’s most popular and highly anticipated summer events.
FERNDALE, MI
GLWA calls on users in 23 communities to curb outside water use

As a handful of southeastern Michigan communities near the one-week mark since a major water main break that led to a boil water advisory, local and state officials are continuing to respond. On Thursday, the Great Lakes Water Authority requested that users in all 23 communities initially under a boil...
MICHIGAN STATE
Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years

There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
MICHIGAN STATE
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake

WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
ROCHESTER, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
St. Clair County resident dies in rollover crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County resident died Thursday morning when their vehicle rolled over several times, authorities said in a news release. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, responded to the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

