Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
WSVN-TV
Basketball coach arrested after attacking opposing coach and player during game in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A basketball coach has been arrested after attacking another coach and a player. Cellphone video captured footage of Peterlantz Dantes attacking the coach and a player after losing a basketball game last week. It happened during the Back-to-School Jam Fest, inside the Coral Springs Gymnasium.
miamirealtors.com
Martin County Total Inventory Surges for Second Consecutive Month
Martin County total active listings rose year-over-year for the second consecutive month in July 2022, bringing much-needed inventory to the market, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and Martin County real estate represent the diversity of places to...
palmbeachstate.edu
PBSC Belle Glade campus designated official host of Muck City Sports Hall of Fame Awards
The Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus has been designated as the official host of the Muck City Sports Hall of Fame awards ceremony, an annual tribute that recognizes athletes and patrons who got their start in the communities of Belle Glade, Clewiston, Pahokee and South Bay on the eastern shore of Lake Okeechobee. The region, known as Muck City, is home to more than 80 NFL players and more than 400 collegiate athletes.
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
veronews.com
Vero Beach breaks daily heat record Wednesday
VERO BEACH — The temperature remained scorching hot throughout the city this week, breaking the daily heat record last set more than 30 years ago. The heat climbed to 98 degrees on Wednesday in Vero Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The high temperature surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1987.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
New 'economic engine': Construction company bringing 200 jobs to Belle Glade starts 1st project
BELLE GLADE — After a year of construction, employees mixed the first batches of concrete at a 140,000-square-foot industrial complex that opened this month in Belle Glade where Glades Correctional Institution once stood. Someday soon, that concrete will make its mark in Boca Raton as part of a technology...
When a Florida governor sued the sugar industry over cane burning
Former Florida Gov. Claude Kirk had been out of office for 25 years when in 1995, with Glades area residents, he sued local sugar companies in Palm Beach County Circuit Court seeking to ban practices he says had polluted the air and water and “injured the health of the community.” Here’s how that lawsuit played out and the effects it’s had today. ...
Who is the big money New York financial firm yearning for some West Palm Beach sunshine?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Realtors are taking a breath this summer after two years of housing ballyhoo but developers are still silly drunk on the prospects for downtown West Palm Beach. ...
bdb.org
FINFROCK BEGINS MANUFACTURING CONCRETE COMPONENTS FOR PARKING GARAGES AT NEW FACILITY IN BELLE GLADE
FINFROCK begins pouring product for a parking garage customer at its new Belle Glade manufacturing facility, which marks the beginning of a new era for the only vertically integrated design-builder and manufacturing company of its kind in the industry. FINFROCK begins pouring product for a parking garage customer at its...
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
cw34.com
Fatal golf cart crash on Blue Heron Bridge; second driver missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a golf cart, and they say the driver of the vehicle is missing. Police are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say fled the scene. The crash happened...
sebastiandaily.com
Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County
A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
Suspect in 2007 St. Paul drive-by shooting arrested in Fla., will be extradited to Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has issued an extradition warrant for a suspect in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul who was arrested in Florida.Tajiddin Akbar was apprehended in Florida last week and is being held in Broward County, the governor's office said."There is no timeline on accountability," Walz said in a release. "Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."Akbar was the third suspect in a drive-by shooting that followed a drug deal gone wrong, the governor's office said. The two other suspects, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2007.Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent the governor a formal request for Akbar's extradition last week, and authorities in both states are working out the extradition now.
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women have been killed in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. Both women were from Okeechobee.
floridabulldog.org
Broward Sheriff fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission move to strip him of license to be a cop for lying
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog. The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing”...
cw34.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested for impersonating an Indian River County officer; victims sought
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities need the public's help locating victims who have been approached by a suspect who impersonated himself as a law enforcement officer. Eric Irizarry, of Vero Beach, made the Indian River County Sheriff's Office aware that he pulled over vehicles. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
