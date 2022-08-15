ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

miamirealtors.com

Martin County Total Inventory Surges for Second Consecutive Month

Martin County total active listings rose year-over-year for the second consecutive month in July 2022, bringing much-needed inventory to the market, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and Martin County real estate represent the diversity of places to...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
palmbeachstate.edu

PBSC Belle Glade campus designated official host of Muck City Sports Hall of Fame Awards

The Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus has been designated as the official host of the Muck City Sports Hall of Fame awards ceremony, an annual tribute that recognizes athletes and patrons who got their start in the communities of Belle Glade, Clewiston, Pahokee and South Bay on the eastern shore of Lake Okeechobee. The region, known as Muck City, is home to more than 80 NFL players and more than 400 collegiate athletes.
LAKE WORTH, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach breaks daily heat record Wednesday

VERO BEACH — The temperature remained scorching hot throughout the city this week, breaking the daily heat record last set more than 30 years ago. The heat climbed to 98 degrees on Wednesday in Vero Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The high temperature surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1987.
VERO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County

A 25-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2007 St. Paul drive-by shooting arrested in Fla., will be extradited to Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has issued an extradition warrant for a suspect in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul who was arrested in Florida.Tajiddin Akbar was apprehended in Florida last week and is being held in Broward County, the governor's office said."There is no timeline on accountability," Walz said in a release. "Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."Akbar was the third suspect in a drive-by shooting that followed a drug deal gone wrong, the governor's office said. The two other suspects, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2007.Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent the governor a formal request for Akbar's extradition last week, and authorities in both states are working out the extradition now.
SAINT PAUL, MN
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL

