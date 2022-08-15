Open Space Arts will host “A Walk Through Ghana” – Photography and Creative Showcase by Kwawo Birikorang Adjei on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Ghanaian photographer Kwadwo Birikorang Adjei walks us through his home country through his shoot of vibrant, curated images. The energetically quiet photographer using imagery as his medium to express what he sees, and feels does not fail to deliver us to the beauty of the people, the many tribes, and vibrancy of living in West Africa. The photographer’s body of work conveys arresting and colorful compositions, often featuring celebrations, funerals, ceremonies, and more. On this pilgrimage across the motherland, we are allowed to explore from Kwadwo’s view the nuances of everyday life in Ghana.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO