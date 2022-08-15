Read full article on original website
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools is busy preparing for the return of our students on Aug. 22. Last week, PWCS hosted our annual Excellence and Equity in Education Leadership Conference (EEE), bringing together school and division leaders from across the county to engage in learning and our focus for the year ahead. In addition to the extremely talented Gainesville High School band, Bull Run Middle School Chorus, and Woodbridge Senior High School Dance Company, our Fitzgerald Elementary School B.E.A.M. Steppers (watch video) blew away our attendees with their phenomenal performance.
Kids for Kids Triathlon
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites you and your child to attend our Kids for Kids Triathlon at Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, Sunday, Sept. 18. Come cheer on your child, big brother, sister, friends and other triathletes as they participate in this fun, multisport race. Participants will swim in and run and pedal around Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center in Woodbridge. Whether your child is a first timer or a natural born athlete, the Kids for Kids Triathlon is an exciting opportunity for your family and friends to get out and enjoy fresh air and exercise together.
Hiring Now for Teaching Professionals on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA)
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) To assist in meeting the demand for instructional staff, PWCS is launching the Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA) initiative for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates filling these exempt positions will earn $40,950 annually and will work in accordance with the 195-day instructional personnel calendar. Eligible candidates must have earned a bachelor’s degree, have the equivalent of a year’s experience working with students, have a favorable reference and/or evaluation from a recent supervisor, and meet all other requirements for employment with PWCS.
Stop the Violence Event
PowerMax Company will have a Stop The Violence Event on Nov. 19, 2022 at the Ferlazzo Building (15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge), from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to come together to learn about safety for their homes and our community. This event was designed to bring a greater awareness for safety and to help strengthen the family and our communities.
Holy Quran Exhibition
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Women Auxiliary from Masroor Mosque are arranging a Holy Quran Exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Masroor Mosque. It is an informal event to bring together women from different backgrounds, face to face and get to know each other more. The exhibition will also enlighten people about the true teachings of the Holy Quran!
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
Sentara’s Ladies Night Out
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Grab your mom, sisters, co-workers or best girlfriends for a fun evening in a beautiful setting, celebrating women’s health with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Complimentary mini spa treatments. Delicious appetizers and dessert. Shopping with local vendors. Women’s health Q&A panel with...
Car Free Day 2022
Car Free Day is a free event recognized internationally every year on Sept. 22. Residents and commuters across the region are encouraged to take the free pledge to get around without driving alone in cars, and instead use transit, rideshare, bike, walk, scooter, or telework. Participants who take the pledge are automatically entered for a chance to win raffle prizes. Car Free Day is open to all residents in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.
Welcome to August
The season of change has started. Bus drivers are practicing their routes, and Potomac Mills is humming with back-to-school shoppers. Public school starts Aug. 22, and our area college students will soon be heading to points far and wide. As a community, we’re excited for this throwback to “normal.” Yet...
Veterans and the Arts Initiative Includes Collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries
Based at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus in Manassas, the Veterans and the Arts Initiative has served more than 10,000 military-connected people through in-person and online workshops and special events since 2014. This fall, the Initiative expands its reach in collaboration with Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL), offering new workshops at Central Library, Haymarket Gainesville Library, and Potomac Library, in addition to a lineup of activities online and in-person at the Hylton Center. All workshops continue to be open and free to Veterans, Servicemembers, military family members, and military caregivers. Registration details at hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Discover Occoquan Coming Up!
Plan for the annual Discover Occoquan week of activities that kicks off this Saturday, Aug. 13. This weekend will feature the start of the Scavenger Hunt Passport Event, the naming of the Town Hall Building for the late Mamie Davis and June Randolph, and the 14th annual Duck Splash race, the proceeds of which benefit the Occoquan 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers.
Mandi Spina Named New Deputy Director of Prince William County Department of Development Services
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. The Prince William County Department of Development Services has selected Mandi Spina as its new Deputy Director. Ms. Spina has nearly 10 years of experience supporting the Department in increasingly senior roles. She previously served as Senior Human Resources and Administration Analyst.
Manassas Launches New Tourism Website
The City of Manassas has launched its new Tourism website. Using the existing VisitManassas.org URL, the completely redesigned website shines a spotlight on the ever-growing experiential opportunities in this vibrant community. Whether it’s dining, shopping, history, architecture, or special events—this website is the guide. Nearly 500,000 people visit...
Nineteen Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in May 2022
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported nineteen small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in May 2022. “While we saw a tapering-off of small business projects in May,...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Volunteer Prince William will be at the Prince William County Fair Aug. 12 to 20 and needs volunteer Community Ambassadors to help at our resource table. Volunteers age 18 and up needed; volunteers age 12 through 17 welcome but must volunteer with a parent. Duties include hand out literature, answer questions, assist with raffle prizes. You’ll feel great as you share resources and talk to the public! Credit for service hours available. No experience necessary! Volunteers will receive a pass to access the fairgrounds during their volunteer shift. Volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last). To sign up, please visit bit.ly/2022FAIR. Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Residential Solar Energy Systems Online Training Seminars
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. This month, the Building Development Division will hold free online training seminars for Solar Energy industry members, contractors, and designers. The two-hour online seminar is designed to train participants on how to expedite Residential Solar Energy Panel Installation project plans. Participants...
“A Walk through Ghana” Photography and Creative Showcase by Kwawo Birikorang Adjei
Open Space Arts will host “A Walk Through Ghana” – Photography and Creative Showcase by Kwawo Birikorang Adjei on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Ghanaian photographer Kwadwo Birikorang Adjei walks us through his home country through his shoot of vibrant, curated images. The energetically quiet photographer using imagery as his medium to express what he sees, and feels does not fail to deliver us to the beauty of the people, the many tribes, and vibrancy of living in West Africa. The photographer’s body of work conveys arresting and colorful compositions, often featuring celebrations, funerals, ceremonies, and more. On this pilgrimage across the motherland, we are allowed to explore from Kwadwo’s view the nuances of everyday life in Ghana.
New Imam of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Arrives in Masroor Mosque Manassas
Masroor Mosque warmly welcomes Imam Shamshad Nasir and invites members of other religious groups to meet him at the Mosque located at 5640 Hoadly Road, Manassas. His contact number is 909 636 8332. Imam Shamshad A. Nasir currently serves as a Missionary of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He has...
Get Your Groove on with Historic Manassas
Watching the news lately may have you longing for a simpler time. This summer and fall, you can re-experience that simpler time with outdoor fun and food in Manassas. Much like a “sleeper” movie, June’s First Friday, called “Roll N Glow” and sponsored by Historic Manassas, was held without a lot of fanfare but became wildly popular. “We had no idea that that a First Friday that I just threw together in my head would take off like this,” says event coordinator Melissa Williams. “We had people coming up and saying, ‘Are you gonna do this again? You have to do this every Friday!’”
SummerSounds Concert Series Returns! Lil’ Maceo Aug. 13
Each year, the ARTfactory, in partnership with Micron, the City of Manassas and the Harris Pavilion offers a series of free concerts. The popular concerts are scheduled on Saturday evenings throughout the summer. Bring your chairs, blankets, and picnics to enjoy these concerts with your friends and neighbors!. All concerts...
