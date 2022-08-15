Read full article on original website
Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
Update: Site near New Carlisle being considered for multi-billion-dollar battery plant
A massive project with a huge economic impact could be coming to the New Carlisle area. WSBT has been digging into details all day of this potential development that could bring in Ultium Cells LLC. The investment alone would be more than two billion dollars. Ultium Cells has three other...
Michigan counties profited off foreclosed homes. Now they may owe millions.
After Clarence Barnes broke his back, he used money from the workers compensation settlement to buy a four-bedroom house just outside of Three Rivers. After he died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, the property taxes went unpaid.
Andrews to Lose Another Long-time Leader
Pioneer Memorial Church lead pastor Dwight K. Nelson announced plans to step down from his position, effective June 1, 2023, according to an article on the church’s website. Pioneer Memorial Church (PMC) sits on the campus of Andrews University, the flagship educational institution of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, in Michigan, U.S. Nelson began his ministry at the campus church 39 years ago on June 1, 1983.
Say It Ain’t So! Barn Brewers in Lawton Announces Upcoming Closure
All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that includes the local watering hole Barn Brewers Brewery in Lawton. Since 2015 the brewpub has been a popular spot amongst locals to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and watch parties but soon the parties will have to move elsewhere. On August 17th...
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
GM's joint venture considers location near Michigan border for 4th battery plant
Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is eyeing northern Indiana for its next — and fourth — battery cell factory. Ultium spokewoman Brooke Waid told the Free Press on Friday that the company is developing a "competitive business case for a potential large investment" to potentially be in New Carlisle, Indiana. New Carlisle is a few miles south of the Michigan border and about 15 miles west of South Bend, Indiana. ...
Berrien County Road Department is looking to hire CDL workers with an added bonus
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Road Department is looking to pay for new hires CDL training. New hires can get their CDL training paid for as long as they sign a two-year contract to the department. With nine positions open that requires a CDL, the department hopes more...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
Investigator reopening 1975 cold case
A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
Elkhart felon featured in "Inmate to Roommate"
ELKHART, Ind. -- William Steel, a convicted felon now living in Elkhart, is featured in A&E Network's new series "Inmate to Roommate". The show follows the lives of newly-released inmates trying to make a new life for themselves, while living in someone else's home. According to The Bureau of Justice...
Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition
Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms. Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. According...
Person killed in Southwest Michigan crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. There was a fatal crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665, in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
Elkhart police respond to robbery at CVS
Quick work by police in Elkhart after a robbery at the CVS drug store in the 1200 block of North Nappanee Street. Officers were called to the store, around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, where they learned the suspect left the scene in a Chevy Cruz. Soon after, officers...
Goshen Police release surveillance photos in theft investigation
If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you...
Weather: Friday will be sunny, but heavy rain coming this weekend for Dream Cruise
After Friday's sunny skies and temperatures topping at 87 degrees, the weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday. Woodward Dream Cruise participants and cities like Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Benton Harbor will potentially experience lightning, up to one inch of isolated large hail, isolated wind gusts and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
