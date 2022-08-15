Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.

SODUS TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO