Berrien Springs, MI

WNDU

Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
andrews.edu

Andrews to Lose Another Long-time Leader

Pioneer Memorial Church lead pastor Dwight K. Nelson announced plans to step down from his position, effective June 1, 2023, according to an article on the church’s website. Pioneer Memorial Church (PMC) sits on the campus of Andrews University, the flagship educational institution of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, in Michigan, U.S. Nelson began his ministry at the campus church 39 years ago on June 1, 1983.
abc57.com

Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GM's joint venture considers location near Michigan border for 4th battery plant

Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is eyeing northern Indiana for its next — and fourth — battery cell factory.  Ultium spokewoman Brooke Waid told the Free Press on Friday that the company is developing a "competitive business case for a potential large investment" to potentially be in New Carlisle, Indiana. New Carlisle is a few miles south of the Michigan border and about 15 miles west of South Bend, Indiana. ...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
#Andrews University#General Education#Dollar General#Basic Education#College
95.3 MNC

Investigator reopening 1975 cold case

A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
NILES, MI
NewsBreak
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart felon featured in "Inmate to Roommate"

ELKHART, Ind. -- William Steel, a convicted felon now living in Elkhart, is featured in A&E Network's new series "Inmate to Roommate". The show follows the lives of newly-released inmates trying to make a new life for themselves, while living in someone else's home. According to The Bureau of Justice...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition

Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
SODUS TOWNSHIP, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart police respond to robbery at CVS

Quick work by police in Elkhart after a robbery at the CVS drug store in the 1200 block of North Nappanee Street. Officers were called to the store, around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, where they learned the suspect left the scene in a Chevy Cruz. Soon after, officers...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police release surveillance photos in theft investigation

If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you...
GOSHEN, IN
Detroit News

Weather: Friday will be sunny, but heavy rain coming this weekend for Dream Cruise

After Friday's sunny skies and temperatures topping at 87 degrees, the weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday. Woodward Dream Cruise participants and cities like Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Benton Harbor will potentially experience lightning, up to one inch of isolated large hail, isolated wind gusts and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
ANN ARBOR, MI

