Lewiston career event provides resources for job seekers to upgrade their skills for in-demand jobs

LCSC to Offer Courses to Students in Juvenile Detention
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a formal partnership that will allow the college to deliver dual credit online courses in both general education and Career & Technical Education to students at the three juvenile corrections institutions in Idaho, officials have announced.
University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option
In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
Tractor Supply Considering Orofino Location
OROFINO - Recently Tractor Supply has begun advertising for Part-time and Full-time positions in Orofino Idaho. The company has yet to confirm where in Orofino their new store will be located. However, rumors have been circulating within the community that the company may take up the former Shopko location at 429 Michigan Ave.
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Delta Air Lines to Introduce Three Class Service at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Beginning October 6
LEWISTON - For the first time in the airport's history, Beginning October 6, 2022, a major network airline will fly three-class scheduled service to and from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport for the first time in the airport's history. Delta Air Lines plans to introduce a 70-seat Embraer 175, which will...
Lewiston City Council Continues To Work Towards Homelessness Solutions
LEWISTON - This summer, the Lewiston City Council has been focused on addressing issues surrounding homelessness in the community. In July, the council denied the LC Valley Resource Center, Inc.’s permit to operate a low-barrier homeless shelter that would accommodate up to 35 nightly guests at 1332 G St. The Council cited the permit was denied due to a lack of harmony between the proposed shelter and surrounding neighborhood.
Idaho rural health clinics to receive $3.6 million in USDA emergency grants
Five health clinics that serve rural Idaho communities will receive a total of about $3.6 million in emergency grants to use for costs related to COVID-19 and to continue providing medical care to rural Idahoans, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Terry Reilly Health...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Stable oil Prices, Fewer Drivers on the Road Continue to Push Drop in gas Prices
LEWISTON - According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95 as of Monday morning, due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. In Idaho, the average price for a gallon of regular...
State Fire Assistance Authorized for Wagner Road Fire Burning Near Ewan in Whitman County, Fire Last Estimated at 800 Acres
WHITMAN COUNTY - State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. The fire, which is burning in cropland and rangeland, was last estimated to be 800 acres and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Medical Emergency Suspected as Initial Cause of Fatal Tractor Accident in Latah County
LATAH COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Idaho State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor on Rosenau Road near Stout Road east of Genesee in Latah County. According to the ISP, a 71-year-old man from Boise, ID was traveling southbound...
Opening on the Lewiston City Council
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston currently has one vacancy on the City Council. The term will begin once the seat is filled and run through December 31, 2023. This vacancy opened after former Lewiston City Council Member Luke Blount announced his resignation from the council on July 18th. He then publicly shared his 3 sentence letter of resignation on his facebook page.
Last Week's Thunderstorms Left Multiple Fires in Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Monsoonal moisture made a dramatic appearance across north-central Idaho last week. Officials with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests say this sudden injection of upper-level moisture into the already warm airmass created the perfect recipe for spawning thunderstorms across the forests and surrounding areas. Damage from high winds and...
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled to be Sentenced Friday
PULLMAN - The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer who Failed To Show Up For Sentencing
PULLMAN - A 31-year-old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
California man Arrested for Burglary in Stites
STITES - At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho County Dispatch was alerted about a burglary in progress at AuGello Tire on Main Street in Stites. A neighbor was reportedly witnessing a man breaking glass and trying to gain entrance to the building. After the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrived...
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say
A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
