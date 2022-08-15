Lewiston career event provides resources for job seekers to upgrade their skills for in-demand jobs

In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO