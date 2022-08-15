ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition

The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
Yardbarker

Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment

The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
brownsnation.com

Browns Insider Shares How Long The Watson Saga Has Lasted

Cleveland Browns fans are still waiting for the final verdict regarding Deshaun Watson‘s plight. That’s why they can’t help but count the days until the decision is released regarding his violation of the player conduct policy. As ESPN’s Jake Trotter counted, it’s been 49 days since the...
Yardbarker

Jerome Ford Can be a Nice Piece of the Browns’ Offense

Ford was impressive, but it could be difficult for him to make the roster. Jerome Ford Will Have to Compete For a Roster Spot. The Browns have a lot of depth at running back. They have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and obviously Jerome Ford. If Ford continues to improve, someone like Felton could be the odd man out.
brownsnation.com

Fans React To Cade York Winning Maurice Bassett Award

The Cleveland Browns announced that the recipient of the 2022 Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top rookie performer in training camp, is kicker Cade York. While the rookie class is loaded with good players, York was the obvious choice to win this award. He has been practically perfect, 28-30...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/16/22)

It is Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns (along with the other 31 NFL teams) are facing the first roster cuts of the 2022 season. Details of today’s roster cut and other Browns player issues headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Round...
brownsnation.com

The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position

Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
