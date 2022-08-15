Read full article on original website
Denzel Ward’s $400 bounty for Browns teammates is already paying dividends
Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition
The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
Odell Beckham Jr had surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut
A Super Bowl ring apparently changes a lot, at least for Odell Beckham Jr. With Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield making his preseason debut over the weekend, the NFL posted about Mayfield to their official Instagram account. Interestingly enough, Beckham, Mayfield’s former Cleveland Browns teammate, left a supportive comment in response.
Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has taken a back seat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report
According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, the Cleveland Browns are releasing defensive tackle Sheldon Day ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline.
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Shares How Long The Watson Saga Has Lasted
Cleveland Browns fans are still waiting for the final verdict regarding Deshaun Watson‘s plight. That’s why they can’t help but count the days until the decision is released regarding his violation of the player conduct policy. As ESPN’s Jake Trotter counted, it’s been 49 days since the...
Yardbarker
Jerome Ford Can be a Nice Piece of the Browns’ Offense
Ford was impressive, but it could be difficult for him to make the roster. Jerome Ford Will Have to Compete For a Roster Spot. The Browns have a lot of depth at running back. They have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and obviously Jerome Ford. If Ford continues to improve, someone like Felton could be the odd man out.
brownsnation.com
Fans React To Cade York Winning Maurice Bassett Award
The Cleveland Browns announced that the recipient of the 2022 Maurice Bassett Award, given to the top rookie performer in training camp, is kicker Cade York. While the rookie class is loaded with good players, York was the obvious choice to win this award. He has been practically perfect, 28-30...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/16/22)
It is Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns (along with the other 31 NFL teams) are facing the first roster cuts of the 2022 season. Details of today’s roster cut and other Browns player issues headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Round...
brownsnation.com
The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position
Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
