‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman

KTRE
Texas DPS arrest 3 fugitives on Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Rodney Hunter, 50, was arrested August 9 in Waco; Thomas Naranjo, 41, was arrested August 10 in Houston; and Bruce Clifton, 56, was arrested August 15 in Mesilla Park, New Mexico were arrested.
KTRE
Texas A&M School of Nursing goes mobile, filling gaps in rural healthcare
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Across Texas, 17% of residents are uninsured. But, that number jumps to 25% in rural communities, according to Rural Health Information Hub. The Texas A&M School of Nursing is creating a mobile program in order to bridge gaps for residents. “Rural communities throughout Texas are...
KTRE
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
KTRE
Farmers celebrated on Illinois State Fair Ag Day
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
KTRE
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
KTRE
SFA considering affiliation with university system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
KTRE
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
KTRE
PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala....
KTRE
Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Age is no factor for 100-year-old Ethel Diehl. She still prefers to work, raising and selling cattle. “I prefer working to just doing nothing, watching TV, you know, or reading books,” she told KWCH. “I want to do my work first and then I have my evenings for that.”
KTRE
Texas’ tax collector, Senate budget chief say they support repealing the ‘tampon tax’
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts...
