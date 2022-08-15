ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former Drexel neurologist who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUsdW_0hI5bJ4e00

Former Drexel neurologist who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail 00:36

NEW YORK (AP) -- A once-prominent neurologist convicted last month of sexually abusing patients killed himself Monday at a New York City jail, two people familiar with the matter said.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in a shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center, a jail at the notorious Rikers Island complex, the people said. They were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Cruciani's lawyer, Frederick Sosinsky, confirmed in a statement that his client had died, but not the manner of death.

"Ricardo's attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning," he said.

Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers, sometimes to treat serious injuries from car wrecks and other accidents.

Six women testified the sexual abuse often occurred behind closed doors during appointments in 2013 at a Manhattan medical center, where the doctor would expose himself and demand sex.

"I take comfort knowing he now faces another judge," said Terrie Phoenix, who testified against Cruciani at trial.

He was also scheduled to go on trial next January on federal charges accusing him of abusing multiple patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

Cruciani denied abusing women. In court, his lawyer questioned the credibility of his accusers.

Sosinsky called for "an immediate and objective investigation" into the circumstances of his death, including whether jail officials complied with a court order at the time of his conviction to place him in protective custody and under suicide watch.

"Neither of these conditions were, to our knowledge, ever complied with," Sosinsky said. "Had they been, we would not be having this terrible discussion."

Benny Boscio, president of the correctional officers' union, said high-profile inmates are typically placed on suicide watch and monitored by an additional officer when they first enter the jail.

"The fact that this inmate wasn't put under suicide watch raises serious questions. Our officers were not responsible for this tragic incident, which was clearly a managerial failure," he said.

Cruciani died while awaiting sentencing next month in a New York state case in which he was convicted of 12 counts, including predatory sexual assault, rape and sex abuse, and acquitted on two other counts. He faced up to life in prison.

Cruciani's act "was in no way a sign of remorse or guilt," said Hillary Tullin, who also testified and who helped fuel the case by calling a sexual abuse hotline in 2017. "He simply could not stand facing the rest of his life behind bars."

Tullin called it a "sad day for all of his victims who will never get to have finality and never have the chance to address the defendant to tell him directly how his crimes greatly impacted their lives."

Jeffrey Fritz, who represents 30 women who say they were victimized by Cruciani, including Phoenix and Tullin, said many of his clients "feel cheated of criminal justice."

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are survivors of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Phoenix and Tullin have done.

The fire department said it responded to a call of an unconscious inmate at the jail around 5:50 a.m. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but were unable, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

The city's Department of Correction, which runs Rikers Island, confirmed that an inmate at the Eric M. Taylor Center died Monday, but did not release his name, citing pending family notification. The cause of death is under investigation, the department said.

Jails commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the inmate's death, and promised "a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death."

Cruciani is at least the 11th person to die in a city jail this year. Last year, 16 people died in city jails - the most since 2013.

The Daily News was first to report Cruciani's death.

A message seeking comment was left with the Manhattan district attorney's office, which prosecuted the case that ended in his July 29 conviction.

Cruciani was out on bail during the trial but was sent to Rikers Island after the verdict.

The complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with a spike in inmate deaths, violence, self-harm and staff absences. The city has said it will close Rikers Island by 2027, replacing it with four smaller jails located elsewhere.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Hopewell, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
CBS Philly

Could polio be making comeback in Delaware Valley?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CDC says the discovery of polio in New York City wastewater is the tip of the iceberg. That has many wondering if the contagious virus could also be in the Philadelphia region.Eyewitness News couldn't find one location in the region that is testing wastewater for polio.Doctors say most people are vaccinated so the risk is considered low, but for those who aren't protected, the CDC is worried about what it's calling a silent spread.93% of American children receive the polio vaccine, but a growing number of families have been skipping vaccinations. That led to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks.   The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Suicide#Sex Abuse#Drexel#Sentencing#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy