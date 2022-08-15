ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CF Entrepreneurship Academy: Chick-Fil-A of Ocala

Ready to receive a well-rounded understanding of business entrepreneurship? CF’s Entrepreneurship Academy is a 12-credit college credit certificate that allows students to gain insight, experience and skills that are foundational in becoming entrepreneurs and business community leaders. In partnership with the Chick-Fil-A of Ocala franchise, this unique program allows students receive a behind-the-scenes knowledge of one of the most successful franchise business models in the restaurant industry.
CF’s Appleton Museum of Art Announces 2022 Mobile Photography Winners

The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, is pleased to announce the winners of the eighth annual Mobile Photography Contest & Exhibition. Throughout the month of July, the Appleton received 1,073 mobile photo submissions – the most entries ever received! Photos were inspired by four categories: Accidentally Awesome, In Motion, Nature and Portrait. Photos submitted by participants of all ages from the local community, across the country and beyond were taken using a variety of mobile devices, such as phones and tablets.
