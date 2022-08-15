The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, is pleased to announce the winners of the eighth annual Mobile Photography Contest & Exhibition. Throughout the month of July, the Appleton received 1,073 mobile photo submissions – the most entries ever received! Photos were inspired by four categories: Accidentally Awesome, In Motion, Nature and Portrait. Photos submitted by participants of all ages from the local community, across the country and beyond were taken using a variety of mobile devices, such as phones and tablets.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO