From the bottom looking up: Robins begin the climb back in 2022

The opening game of the high school football season is always a special night.

The 2022 opener will carry added significance for the Antigo Red Robins, when they honor legendary coach Gordy Schofield this Friday, during its contest with Wittenberg-Birnamwood at the stadium named in his honor.

Schofield, who won three State championships in his 25-year run as coach of the Robins, passed away in November at the age of 90.

His grandson Tom enters his eighth season as head coach and is looking forward to a special evening.

“I am happy we will be able to honor my grandpa,” he said. “All the hard work that he put in and the memorial in his honor. My dad, aunts and uncles will be here. I’m hoping our team will play its hardest and leave it all on the field.”

On the gridiron, the veteran coach is looking to steer things back in the right direction, coming off a 1-8 last place campaign, in which the season’s lone win came via forfeit. Add in a two-win season the year prior and three victories in two years has left the once-storied program looking for answers.

Roster numbers are again an issue, including just four seniors at the moment, and combine that with injuries and other factors, and it’s been a shuffling of players in and out of practice.

Still, there is a core group that has been working hard since day one and is ready for the challenges the season will no doubt bring.

“It’s been a lot of fun after a long offseason to get all the coaches and players back on the field,” Schofield said. “Practice has gone well, we’ve put in long mornings and the guys have been busting their tails getting ready for the season.”

After two years of dealing with COVID protocols, cancellations and delays, it’s been nice for the team to get back into a relatively normal state of affairs.

“Making sure that these kids get in every game they can is huge,” Schofield explained. “Last year it was frustrating, week in, week out, not knowing if we were going to be able to play or not. It will be good to get back into a routine of knowing every Friday night we’re going to play a game.”

This year’s roster is comprised of the small senior group, a medium sized junior class and what holds hope for the future as the team tries to build the program back up, a big and promising sophomore group.

Although the program lost a handful of those young players from a season ago as well, the team is not dwelling on who should be there, but who is there.

“The guys that are here are the guys that want to be here,” Schofield noted. “We are doing everything we can to get them a successful season.”

The senior group begins the year with four eligible players in returners Nick Wild, Theoden Reetz and Sawyer Doleshal, and includes a newcomer in transfer student Mason Gray who will look to make a big impact.

The tall and athletic Gray has earned starting spots at fullback and linebacker, and may also punt and kick off for the Robins.

“Mason is an outstanding athlete,” Schofield said. “He’s been real steady in camp and looks good. I’m excited to see him out on the field.”

The remaining seniors will be looked upon for leadership, but will also be counted on for key roles. Reetz turned in some nice receptions from his receiver spot, including 3 catches for 54 yards in Great Northern Conference play.

Doleshal looks to be a mainstay on both the offensive and defensive line. Wild will play a key role in the defensive backfield and perhaps on special teams, where his speed could be utilized.

“They all bring their own dynamics,” Schofield noted. “We are excited to see them step up and be leaders of the team.”

In a rarity, the Robins return no All-Conference players to their roster, but there are some key returners in the junior class. They will need all they can get, as they attempt to replace their leading passer, rusher and receiver from a season ago.

Mitchell Hotchkiss will work at both tight end and split end on offense and will be one of many needed to play both ways this season, moving into the defensive backfield.

Jake Verhasselt has nailed down the starting quarterback position and showed glimpses of his potential in Friday’s scrimmage with Crandon, while running back Alec Knapkavage has stepped up in camp and looks destined for a number of carries this season.

Ty Kohler is a versatile player, who will line up at both tackle and tight end this season, while playing a role on the defensive line as well.

The vaunted sophomore group will include a number forced into key roles perhaps earlier than the team would like, but not as many as a year ago, with the team back to running a junior varsity schedule this season.

“We will have some of those guys spelling people on a Friday night and then getting their full JV game in on a Monday night,” Schofield explained. “It’s what they need, we need to develop as players.”

It’s a little murky behind Gray and Knapkavage in the backfield, with injury, illness and other issues still being sorted out. Ezekiel Fobes and Alex Schlieve have varsity experience, but until they are able to be on the practice field, it’s been up to sophomores Michael Hagerty and Jason Arrowood to get the reps.

Up front, Doleshal and Kohler will lead the way, but the remaining spots can and likely will change based on who’s available.

Schlieve and Fobes could join the other starters at linebacker and defensive back at some point this season as well.

One sore subject for the Robins recently has been the kicking game. Gray and Verhasselt have both punted well in practice, with Gray handling the duties in Friday’s scrimmage. Gray will also kick off, with his big leg hopefully a cure for the field position woes that have dogged the Robins in the past.

During the times Antigo has attempted a point after, it’s been an adventure, but this year Kohler and sophomore Gordy Lucht have both looked good putting the ball through the uprights in practice.

“I’m hoping that aspect of special teams that we have paid more attention to this year is going to pay off,” Schofield said.

Schematically, there will be some minor changes for the Robins this season, including the switch to a “3-3 stack” defense, where the defensive ends have essentially turned into outside linebackers with new responsibilities.

On offense, a couple new formations are in the works to be able to not only run Antigo’s traditional power run game, but spread things out and hit the edge a little bit more as well.

It will be a challenge, but Schofield feels his team can certainly return to competitive play on the gridiron, perhaps earlier than many would think. There’s certainly a lot of factors at play.

“I really feel we can be competitive,” he said. “I feel the guys we have here can compete. If we focus on the fundamentals of the game, limit penalties, limit turnovers, and have our special teams improve. That alone will make us a more competitive team. We’ve got some athletes, but it’s iron man football. A lot will have to play both ways, we can’t get fatigued in the third and fourth quarters. That’s the biggest challenge, making sure we’re conditioned enough that those guys can go both ways for four quarters.”

As far as where Antigo can finish in the Great Northern Conference remains to be seen. Defending champion Mosinee went undefeated in GNC play and looks strong again, returning a number of skill position players, including a pair of first team All-GNC receivers.

There’s no reason to think Medford won’t be near the top of the standings again, while Rhinelander is hoping it has arrived as a perennial contender after a second place showing in 2021. Lakeland is improving and appears a good bet for an upper half finish, while Merrill, Hayward and Ashland are anything but pushovers.

It’s a mix of offensive philosophies the Robins will face. Teams such as Mosinee and Lakeland will feature strong passing attacks, while Medford will pound it on the ground and a team such as Rhinelander will mix it up.

“I see Mosinee and Medford on top,” Schofield said. “I feel like the defense we put in will ensure we can stop both the run and the pass. We will put kids in positions to make the play, but then it’s up to them to do it. I have high expectations to be competitive week in and week out.”

As far as goals the team has for itself, Schofield pointed to three, and it starts in the classroom.

“Academically as student athletes, we’ve struggled,” Schofield said. “We went over team goals and the first thing they talked about was academics. They’ve got to get it done on the classroom so they can get it done on the field.”

Creating a culture of team and family was next, and of course, it wouldn’t be Antigo football without a goal of capturing the Gene Shephard Bell Trophy, which has been in the hands of the arch rival Rhinelander Hodags for the past three seasons, including a 42-0 whitewashing a season ago.

“That’s always a goal for us,” Schofield noted. “It would be a big accomplishment and put smiles on a lot of faces in Antigo.”

This year, the Robins and Hodags will meet in a special Thursday night game at Schofield Stadium, set for Sept. 15.

Other schedule highlights, in addition to the Gordon Schofield Memorial night opener, include a pair of back-to-back long road trips. Sturgeon Bay is the week two opponent for the team’s final non-conference game, and the following week it’s off to Hayward to open GNC play.

The “War on 64” resumes with a home date against Merrill Sept. 9 and the season ends with a difficult, but key stretch. Road tilts at Lakeland and Mosinee in weeks six and seven, a Homecoming matchup with Ashland in week eight and the regular season concludes with a trip to Medford Oct. 14.

As far as the actual game this Friday is concerned, it’s a chance for a new regional rivalry against a Wittenberg-Birnamwood team that has been built into a winner, advancing to Level 4 of the playoffs a season ago.

The Chargers did suffer heavy losses to graduation, and not only that, saw the architect of the turnaround, head coach Bernard Holsey leave in the offseason. Assistant coach Jason Rieck has taken the reins.

Despite that, Wittenberg-Birnamwood feels it will still bring a strong team into 2022.

The Robins meanwhile, have a lot of questions, but they’ll start to get some answered on a special night this Friday, as the proud program begins what it hopes is a climb back to respectability.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supports the program,” Schofield added. “Gridiron Club members, coaches, all the families. We had a nice youth camp recently, hopefully the future is bright for Antigo football.”

Friday’s season opener kicks off at 7 p.m.