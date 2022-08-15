Read full article on original website
Related
Handguns, Drugs Seized In South Jersey Traffic Stop
A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of two handguns, ammunition and drugs in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:36 p.m, Pleasantville Police Officer Michael Mabkhouti located a stolen vehicle unoccupied on Lafayette Circle. While investigating the stolen vehicle, another vehicle was believed to be in...
Hammonton, NJ, Police Warn About ‘Distraction burglaries’
Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children
Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stolen Car Investigation Leads to Three Arrested, Two Guns Seized in Pleasantville, NJ
A police officer on patrol in Pleasantville this past weekend located a stolen car which ultimately resulted in three people being arrested and two guns being seized. The Pleasantville Police Department says at around 11:30 this past Saturday night, an officer spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Lafayette Circle. While...
Atlantic City Effort To Deny Gas Service To Illegal ATV’s Is Dangerous
This is a textbook case of good intentions run amok. The Atlantic City Council, by a narrow 5 to 4 margin on first reading, voted to approve a City Ordinance that would prevent gasoline stations from selling gas to those riders of “illegal” ATV’s. There is no...
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
4 Indicted In Atlantic City Crackdown On Gang Violence
Four Atlantic City residents have been indicted on attempted murder and witness tampering charges in connection with a gang-related shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 12, authorities said. An investigation found that Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 20, Adresce Jones, 19, and a juvenile male co-conspirator, utilized a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault
The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
Cape May, NJ, Police Investigate Copper Wire Theft
Cops in Cape May are asking for your help as they investigate the theft of copper wire. Officials say 100 feet of 500 MCM copper wire was taken from an Atlantic City Electric construction site just before 5:30 AM on August 7th. According to police, "the actor gained access to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered
A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
Vehicle overturns after hitting parked truck in Pleasantville
Pleasantville police are investigating a crash that damaged a parked truck. Phillip Gonzalez, 25, of Egg Harbor Township as driving west on Ryon Avenue from Clematis Avenue when he struck the parked truck, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. The impact caused Gonzalez’s vehicle to overturn. He was the only person in...
Work at Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township Delayed
South Jersey Gas has delayed the work that they will be performing on Bargaintown/Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The work was supposed to begin today. It will now begin on Monday, August 22, 2022. Here is a link to our coverage from last week on this topic:
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
shorelocalnews.com
EHT’s ‘unofficial’ downtown area is growing
Egg Harbor Township is one of the largest municipalities in Atlantic County. However, it does not have an official downtown like other cities and towns. There is an area that appears to be evolving into the making of a typical downtown area, the intersection of Zion Road and Ocean Heights Avenue.
Comments / 0