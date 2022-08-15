ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventnor City, NJ

Handguns, Drugs Seized In South Jersey Traffic Stop

A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of two handguns, ammunition and drugs in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:36 p.m, Pleasantville Police Officer Michael Mabkhouti located a stolen vehicle unoccupied on Lafayette Circle. While investigating the stolen vehicle, another vehicle was believed to be in...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Hammonton, NJ, Police Warn About ‘Distraction burglaries’

Distraction burglaries are the trendy new way to burglarize the homes of some of South Jersey's most vulnerable people. That's what Hammonton Police are warning after two, or, possibly three distraction burglaries happened recently in town. According to the police, during a distraction burglary, the unsuspecting homeowner is conned by...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Indicted In Atlantic City Crackdown On Gang Violence

Four Atlantic City residents have been indicted on attempted murder and witness tampering charges in connection with a gang-related shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 12, authorities said. An investigation found that Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 20, Adresce Jones, 19, and a juvenile male co-conspirator, utilized a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault

The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered

A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
CBS Philly

Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks.   The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

EHT’s ‘unofficial’ downtown area is growing

Egg Harbor Township is one of the largest municipalities in Atlantic County. However, it does not have an official downtown like other cities and towns. There is an area that appears to be evolving into the making of a typical downtown area, the intersection of Zion Road and Ocean Heights Avenue.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

