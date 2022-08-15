Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect
An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
hot96.com
Evansville Man Ordered To Pay Restitution To Former Employer
Sixteen months in federal prison was the sentence an Evansville man received after pleading guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. 33 year old Patrick Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist responsible for handling accounts payable and receivable for a business in Gibson County. In a three...
wevv.com
Pizza delivery worker assaulted at Evansville hotel after refusing drugs as payment
Four people are facing charges after an incident that happened at a hotel in downtown Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to to Bally's Hotel on Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday after a pizza delivery person had reportedly been assaulted. Dispatch also told officers...
wevv.com
Posey County man sentenced to prison for dealing meth and synthetic marijuana
A Mt. Vernon, Indiana man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for dealing drugs, according to prosecutors. The Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson of Mt. Vernon had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth and synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.
wevv.com
Affidavit says Evansville firefighter wrote letter describing 'issues of infidelity' before his murder
An affidavit released by investigators provides new details on the murder investigation of Evansville, Indiana firefighter Robert Doerr. Just Thursday, police announced that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is firefighter Robert Doerr's widow, and Larry Richmond Sr. had been charged with murder in connection to the investigation of Robert Doerr's death. Doerr...
Possible bank hold up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apparent hold up. Units were called to Old National Bank in the 3800 block of First Avenue around 12:45. Officers are searching the area for a stocky, white male with a tattoo on his right forearm. There are no reports of any serious injuries. Evansville Police took […]
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
wevv.com
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
GCSO: Be wary of this new scam
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) informed Eyewitness News of a recent scam going on.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Frederic McClellan, 49, of Washington, was booked into the Knox County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Tonya Cress, 49, of Washington, was jailed in Knox County Tuesday for Failure to Appear. Antonio Hart, 34, of Muncie, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s department on a...
wevv.com
Man facing attempted murder charge after Tuesday shooting in Evansville
An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. Officers had responded to a shooting at some apartments on Fairmount Drive near Shamrock Court early Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Police say one person was shot in the incident but that their injuries...
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
wevv.com
Police looking for missing Owensboro woman
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Owensboro Police Department says its looking for 35-year-old Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely. She's described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair, standing about 5' 5'' tall and weighing around 150 pounds. Police say...
wevv.com
wevv.com
Three arrested after suspected fentanyl pills found in search of Owensboro apartment, sheriff says
Three people are behind bars in Daviess County, Kentucky, after authorities say the search of an apartment resulted in the discovery of suspected fentanyl pills. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies and detectives with the Kentucky State Police conducted a search of an apartment on Richbrooke Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
