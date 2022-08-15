ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing

hot96.com

Evansville Man Ordered To Pay Restitution To Former Employer

Sixteen months in federal prison was the sentence an Evansville man received after pleading guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. 33 year old Patrick Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist responsible for handling accounts payable and receivable for a business in Gibson County. In a three...
WEHT/WTVW

Court documents: Man sentenced for embezzling over $87,000

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business located in Gibson County, Indiana. From April 9, 2021, to July 16, 2021, Garrett devised and executed a […]
wevv.com

Posey County man sentenced to prison for dealing meth and synthetic marijuana

wevv.com

Affidavit says Evansville firefighter wrote letter describing 'issues of infidelity' before his murder

An affidavit released by investigators provides new details on the murder investigation of Evansville, Indiana firefighter Robert Doerr. Just Thursday, police announced that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is firefighter Robert Doerr's widow, and Larry Richmond Sr. had been charged with murder in connection to the investigation of Robert Doerr's death. Doerr...
WEHT/WTVW

Possible bank hold up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apparent hold up. Units were called to Old National Bank in the 3800 block of First Avenue around 12:45.  Officers are searching the area for a stocky, white male with a tattoo on his right forearm. There are no reports of any serious injuries. Evansville Police took […]
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes

Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
wevv.com

Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Frederic McClellan, 49, of Washington, was booked into the Knox County Jail Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Tonya Cress, 49, of Washington, was jailed in Knox County Tuesday for Failure to Appear. Antonio Hart, 34, of Muncie, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s department on a...
wevv.com

Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wevv.com

Police looking for missing Owensboro woman

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Owensboro Police Department says its looking for 35-year-old Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely. She's described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair, standing about 5' 5'' tall and weighing around 150 pounds. Police say...
wevv.com

