Read full article on original website
Related
ktwb.com
Brain-eating amoeba suspected as the cause of a Nebraska child’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Health officials say a child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday in eastern Nebraska. If confirmed, it would be the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis,...
ktwb.com
Minnesota’s unemployment rate in July remains steady at record low of 1.8%
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — For the second month in a row, Minnesota’s unemployment rate remained at its all time low of 1.8%. That’s according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. During the month of July, Minnesota added a total of 19,100 jobs. The...
ktwb.com
South Dakota businesses suffer from supply chain issues.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new study by Filterby.com says 44.2% of businesses in South Dakota are experiencing domestic supplier delays, and 22.8% are seeing delays in delivery or shipping to their customers. The disruptions in the supply chain have affected every industry across the country, but manufacturing,...
ktwb.com
Man who broke into Wisconsin home just wanted a bath
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota...
Comments / 0