Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
Yakima's Clean City Program helps clean more than 2,000 graffiti incidents
YAKIMA, Wash.- In just six months the City of Yakima has seen cleared over 87 tons of trash cleared. The Yakima Clean City Program was first developed in 2019 to address visual trash and graffiti, address the lack of trash clean up, clean-up homeless encampments and more. One of which...
Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway
NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
Yakima family facing homelessness after an electrical fire completely destroys their home
An electrical fire ripped through their home and destroyed everything this family once knew nearly three months ago. Today the family of five says they're barely surviving. They now live in a small RV with no power and water. "We all just watched it burn," said Derek Mayokok. Derek and...
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
WSP: Inflatable raft loose on I-82 causes injury crash near Selah
YAKIMA -- The Washington State Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Yakima is injured and in the hospital after trying to swerve to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma was headed west of I-82 two miles outside Yakima when it...
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Body Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato
Little is known at this time, but the investigation has begun. Officials alerted to a body found in a burned-out car. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 16th, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department was notified about a burned-out car that was in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile SE of Wapato near Highway 97.
Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
Yakima police hold memorial for officer who died on the job
YAKIMA, Wash. — A memorial will be held August 17 in honor of officers who died in 2021, an annual remembrance that will include a police officer from the Yakima Police Department for the first time ever this year. Sergeant Joe Deccio died in August 2021 after having a...
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
Yakima man catches package thief on camera
YAKIMA—A local man, Cameron Russell, says he’s tired of people stealing packages and other items off his porch. He is just one of many dealing with these problems. A video from his Ring camera shows a woman running up to his home, taking a package off his porch, and driving off with it in broad daylight.
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
Best Way To Skip Parking At The Tri-Cities Benton Franklin Fair
Everyone I know hates parking when they go to the fair. Your sweating in the heat while your waiting to park. Then you wear yourself out with the long walk to the front from your parking spot. But believe it or not, there is a free and safe way everyone you know can avoid that mess all together! So how do you ask?
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
Burned body launches homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO – Authorities with the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Wapato. Authorities were called to the 100 block of Progressive Road after a burned body was found next to a burned car. The man...
