Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Dolly Parton Loves Mississippi's All-Black Female Country Group On 'America's Got Talent'
There's a new country music group taking center stage. The female ensemble named Chapel Hart is a trio from Mississippi, and they won the golden buzzer in mid-July on America's Got Talent. The singers include two sisters, Danica and Devyn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle. They are making waves...
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Country Singer Holly Williams Reveals She's Expecting Fourth Baby: 'Mystery Fall Debut'
Holly Williams' family is getting just a bit bigger!. The 41-year-old country singer — who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and country legend Hank Williams' granddaughter — revealed that she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Chris Coleman. She shared the announcement with a photo displaying her bump on Instagram.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home
Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
Jamey Johnson & Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas” Is Pure & Simple Country Music Perfection
At a benefit show in Nashville at 3rd and Lindsley back in 2020, two country powerhouses in Chris Stapleton and Jamey Johnson teamed up for a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love).”. They gave it a bit of a soulful, bluesy...
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
Walker Hayes Eyes ‘Fancy Like’-Themed Applebee’s in Downtown Nashville
Walker Hayes flew to the top of the charts in the summer of 2021 with the release of his viral tune, "Fancy Like." The song details a country version of a "fancy" date night, which inherently includes a trip Applebee's. Not only did the song spur a social media craze with a TikTok dance trend, but it also prompted the restaurant to bring back their previously-discontinued Oreo Shake.
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Together Filming New Christmas Movie (See Clip)
Yes, two country legends were spotted together on Monday (August 8). That’s right Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were shot via fan footage in a golf cart earlier this week as the two were riding on set during the filming of Parton’s latest Christmas film. As American Songwriter...
Kerrang
See Nita Strauss perform with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Fallon
Having announced her departure from Alice Cooper’s band back in July, Nita Strauss is already busy with her next project: playing guitar with Demi Lovato. And, ahead of the release of Demi’s new rock and pop-punk album HOLY FVCK this Friday, they all headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Demi’s infectious recent single SUBSTANCE.
CMT
Kane Brown Nabs Eighth No. 1 Song, Talks New Music
Kane Brown is celebrating his eighth No. 1 song this week with "Like I Love Country Music," his fastest rising hit to date. "Like I Love Country Music" comes on the heels of his last chart-topper, "One Mississippi," and also topped the Australian and Canadian charts this week. Brown wrote...
