Nashville, TN

HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance

Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
NASHVILLE, TN
Carrie Underwood
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Taste of Country

Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Taste of Country

Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home

Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Eyes ‘Fancy Like’-Themed Applebee’s in Downtown Nashville

Walker Hayes flew to the top of the charts in the summer of 2021 with the release of his viral tune, "Fancy Like." The song details a country version of a "fancy" date night, which inherently includes a trip Applebee's. Not only did the song spur a social media craze with a TikTok dance trend, but it also prompted the restaurant to bring back their previously-discontinued Oreo Shake.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kerrang

See Nita Strauss perform with Demi Lovato on Jimmy Fallon

Having announced her departure from Alice Cooper’s band back in July, Nita Strauss is already busy with her next project: playing guitar with Demi Lovato. And, ahead of the release of Demi’s new rock and pop-punk album HOLY FVCK this Friday, they all headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Demi’s infectious recent single SUBSTANCE.
CMT

Kane Brown Nabs Eighth No. 1 Song, Talks New Music

Kane Brown is celebrating his eighth No. 1 song this week with "Like I Love Country Music," his fastest rising hit to date. "Like I Love Country Music" comes on the heels of his last chart-topper, "One Mississippi," and also topped the Australian and Canadian charts this week. Brown wrote...
