Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe

(The Center Square) — A manufacturer of windows and doors plans to invest up to $125 million to expand its middle Georgia facility. Atlanta-based YKK AP America, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based YKK AP, will create 100 additional jobs at its expanded Bibb County manufacturing facility. As is typical for jobs classified as in progress, state officials declined to divulge whether the state offered any incentives to entice the expansion or what it might cost Georgia taxpayers.

