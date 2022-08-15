Read full article on original website
Anna L. Weber
- Anna L. Weber, 93 of LeRoy and formerly of Basom, passed away on Monday, (August 15, 2022) at St. Ann's Nursing Home in Rochester, New York. Mrs. Weber was born October 24, 1928 in San Mateo, California, a daughter of the late Emil and Grace (Myers) Pahlka. Anna was...
Sarah Southcott
On Friday August 12th, Sarah Southcott, Loving Wife and Mother of Three children, of Perry, NY passed away at age 43. Sarah was born on October 9th 1978, in Rochester, NY to Brian and Donna (Heaman) Clark. She grew up and attended school in LeRoy, NY. On September 22 2001, she married Jeremy Southcott. They raised one son, Clark and two daughters, Sally and Jane.
Thomas M. Brown
- Thomas M. Brown, 74, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1947 in Batavia, the only child of the late Charles Brown and Regina Ryan Brown. Tom made friends everywhere he went. He worked at Attica Lanes,...
Burton R. Manley
LeRoy ~ Burton R. Manley, age 77, of Warsaw Road, passed away at home Monday afternoon (August 15, 2022) in the loving presence of his family. He was born December 30, 1944 in Rochester, NY, a son of the late Gilbert and Ruby Smith Manley. Burt will be remembered as...
Patsville, Gotthegreenlight win NYSS at Batavia
Two $57,000 divisions of the New York Sire Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies were on tap on Wednesday (Aug. 17) at Batavia Downs and 10 of the state's best bred female side-wheelers were on hand to compete for their share of it. In the first division, Patsville (Hunstville-Major Master Piece) had her own way going gate to wire in handy fashion.
Muckdogs ace named pitcher of the year for PGCBL
Nolan Sparks 0.22 regular season ERA, along with a 5-1 record, placed him at the top of the class in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The Muckdogs' ace was named Pitcher of the Year for the 2022 season after helping Batavia win the Western Division crown. Sparks led the league in ERA and was second in wins.
Gotthegreenlight looks formidable in NYSS at Batavia Wednesda
The New York Sire Stakes returns to Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Aug. 17) with $114,000 in prize money to be split up in two five horse, $57,000 divisions for 3-year-old pacing fillies and Gotthegreenlight comes in hot and looking for her share.
GLOW workforce development program involves 2K hands
There are kids in every high school who, when it comes time to make that serious decision after graduation, just don’t know what they want to do, Molly Haungs says. And the GLOW With Your Hands program is a way to introduce kids early on to many career options that don't necessarily require a costly college degree.
Law and Order: Buffalo man accused of falsely reporting his own kidnapping
Terrance Leon Dandridge, II, 26, of Brisco Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with falsely reporting an incident. Dandridge was arrested following an investigation into an incident at 4:38 p.m., Aug. 6, on Route 98 in Elba.
Limited power outages in Batavia
Apparently Batavia is the only area in Genesee County with a reported power outage that occurred at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Grid. The outage has affected 2,455 customers, including those on the city's north side, and specific reasons for the outage were not available from National Grid staff at 2:14 p.m. National Grid has estimated that the outage is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
First-time Chili Cook-off this weekend in Le Roy
Attention all chili aficionados: cooks and tasters are invited to participate in the first-ever Smoke-off and Chili Cook-off Saturday at Jam at the Ridge. Campers at the Le Roy site are organizing the contest, and anyone from the public can join the culinary fun by showing up with your own equipment and ingredients, and cook. Said to be first documented in an 1828 journal, according to allrecipes.com, chili varies from sweet to hot peppers, beans or no beans, rice, pasta, meat or vegetarian style, and assorted types of tomato sauce.
Two men indicted on murder counts in deaths of two men at Alexander dairy farm
Prince Wilson Raul Cruz
DSP jazzing things up during next two weeks
DSP Jazz Trio is offering two opportunities to enjoy the last weeks of summer with some "laid back, easy listenin' jazz favorites" in Genesee County. The trio is Derek Reiss, trumpet and flugelhorn, Skip Taylor on an electronic drum set, and Pete Mark, trombone and vocals. They will be playing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at TF Brown's, 214 East Main St., Batavia, and beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in Elba Village Park on Route 98, Elba.
