Sandy Springs, GA

RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
Sourcing Journal

Kanye West Refuses to ‘Sit Up and Apologize’ for Yeezy Gap Rollout

Perpetual controversy machine Kanye West defended the rollout of his new Balenciaga-engineered Yeezy Gap collection Thursday after an Instagram post and a distinctive store floor strategy had some accusing the rapper-turned designer of fetishizing homelessness. The now-notorious giant black bags that some dubbed “trash bags” and which Ye—the Grammy-winning artist legally changed his name in October—insists are actually “construction bags,” first debuted four weeks ago when Gap unveiled its new Yeezy collection at its Times Square flagship. Pictures from the event show the new line—items include hoodies, tees, tanks, overalls, a parka and a bodysuit—piled into large, black bags rather than hung...
