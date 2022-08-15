Reality Romance! Abbie and John David Duggar’s Relationship Timeline From Courtship to Parenthood

Reality romance! John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) have come a long way since they first met in 2018.

Shortly after hitting it off at a church event in her home state of Oklahoma, John David and Abbie started a courtship that June and became engaged the following month. After Abbie quit her job as a nurse and relocated to Arkansas to be near John David, they wasted no time and tied the knot during a ceremony in November of that year.

While the Duggars have been known to move fast in relationships, John David and Abbie’s relationship was especially quick. However, they both said being older played into why they rushed to the altar and impacted how they chose to pursue their courtship. Abbie was 26 when they got married, while John David was 28.

“We all get to make our decision on what our standards are, and so, we chose to be able to have some contact versus no contact,” he said of their relationship during a 2019 episode of Counting On. “I’ll put my arm around her, give her a hug, and so we thought it was more appropriate in where we are in this stage of life.”

While John David and Abbie weren’t afraid to affectionately touch each other during their courtship, the pair did wait to share their first kiss until their wedding day. However, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s son made their first kiss especially memorable when he started out by kissing his bride’s hands, her shoulders, forehead and cheeks before he planted a kiss on her lips.

John David and Abbie have continued to have a strong relationship since becoming husband and wife. Fans were able to watch their romance play out on the TLC show, which captured everything from their engagement photo shoot to their wedding to welcoming their first child together. The show was canceled in July 2021, though they have continued to share updates with fans via their joint Instagram account.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace Annette, in January 2020, while they are currently expecting baby No. 2.

Keep scrolling to see the milestones in John David and Abbie’s romance.