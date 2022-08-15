ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Commission#Xtra
Daily Voice

'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says

A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
SECAUCUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Google
PIX11

Activists fight to stop 4th power plant in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark. PIX11’s Andrew Ramos has more on the latest chapter in a fight that’s […]
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Site Preparation Underway at Hoboken’s Chambord Building, As Redevelopment Will Include Supermarket, Affordable Housing & Commercial Space

The city of Hoboken has updated information regarding the redevelopment of 38 Jackson Street. The developers will be bringing in a supermarket, plus some affordable housing units and commercial space to the property. Site preparation activities at the Chambord building at 38 Jackson Street began earlier this month, as the...
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy