Read full article on original website
Related
Jersey Cash 5 $221K Winning Ticket Sold in Hudson County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.
PLOT TWIST: Attendant Helped Plot Gas Station Robbery Off Garden State Parkway, Feds Charge
Federal authorities charged a gas station attendant with planning the robbery of a recently-opened QuickChek where he worked just off the Garden State Parkway. An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Newark accuses Tyrone Crutchfield-Davis, 27, of Linden of plotting the Dec. 15, 2019 holdup on North Avenue at Exit 137 in Cranford with three associates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
thedigestonline.com
These Three Hot Dog Joints Have Been Serving Jersey for a Combined 245 Years
New Jersey is rich in food history, no question. Pizza, bagels and Chinese American take-out are some of the longest-served fare in the state. An intense food history has lead to countless debates among Jersey residents:. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?. Is it a sub or a hoagie?
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says
A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Woman In Union City, Punching Her In Face
On July 13, 2022, 40-year old Jamel Zellner of 72 Logan Avenue in Jersey City, was arrested by Union City Police for striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. The victim told police she also was choked around her neck by Zellner, causing her to have trouble breathing.
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Activists fight to stop 4th power plant in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark. PIX11’s Andrew Ramos has more on the latest chapter in a fight that’s […]
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
hudsontv.com
Site Preparation Underway at Hoboken’s Chambord Building, As Redevelopment Will Include Supermarket, Affordable Housing & Commercial Space
The city of Hoboken has updated information regarding the redevelopment of 38 Jackson Street. The developers will be bringing in a supermarket, plus some affordable housing units and commercial space to the property. Site preparation activities at the Chambord building at 38 Jackson Street began earlier this month, as the...
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
Unidentified person struck, killed by NJ Transit train: officials
Officials are investigating after person was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train early Tuesday in New Jersey, according to authorities.
Worker's Error Leaves Paterson Families Without Water For Entire Weekend: Report
A worker's error left between 60 and 70 Paterson families without water for several days, NorthJersey.com reports. A Passaic Valley Water Commission worker turned off a valve to fix a leaky one, but did not turn it back on when they were done, Mayor Andre Sayegh told the outlet. Families...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
Comments / 0