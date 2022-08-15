Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Audrey Parsons
Audrey F. Parsons, 80 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on August 17, 2022. Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In...
WHIZ
Dalton James Cole
Dalton James Cole, 30, of Zanesville passed Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, September 11, 1991 in Delaware, Ohio the son of Malinda Burroughs Tapia and Jeffery Allen Cole. Dalton loved being outdoors. He was a jokester and loved to prank people. He was very ornery but...
WHIZ
Power of the Purse
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Power of the Purse continues to make an impact on our community after fifteen years. Today at the Muskingum County Community Foundation the event organizers announced that the around 100 purses auctioned off brought in around 75-thousand dollars. The money was given to several non-profits, Eastside Community Ministry, Christ’s Table, the Muskingum County Community Foundation, the Fieldhouse Foundation and Habitat for Humanity. Organizer for Power of the Purse, Marlene Henderson, spoke about why this event is important.
WHIZ
Patricia “Pat” Brassfield
Patricia “Pat” Brassfield, 77, of East Fultonham, passed away at 8:12 a.m. Wed. August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1945 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clifford and Irene Pletcher. She had worked as an operator at Ohio Bell, worked at Big Bear in the deli, and then was the library lady/secretary at Maysville Local Schools for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, card club, and her special dog Willis. She is survived by one son Larry (Jamey) Brassfield. One brother Tom (Sherri) Pletcher. Two sisters Jean (Dave) Ross and Darlene (Bob) Mason. Five grandsons Dakota, Jules, Mayson, Caleb, and Tucker. Six great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law Linda Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Brassfield, one son Rick Brassfield, one great-granddaughter Macy, one sister Laura Bagent. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Fri. August 19, 2022 at Wiliam Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. August 20, 2022 with Pastor John Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Stovertown Lutheran Cemetery,.
WHIZ
Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th. Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise animals Potts also told us.
WHIZ
Goat Dress Up Competition at the Blue Ribbon Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A goat dress up competition was held in the sheep barn to see who showcased the best outfits. President of the goat committee Julie Morrow says that the event is something that some kids plan for all year. “We’ve had everything from Dolly Parton and Kenny...
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 1959. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents, Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home.
WHIZ
Stop The Bleed
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Washington Fire Department in Zanesville is getting ready for their Stop The Bleed event on August 23rd. This event will help people learn how to stop someone from bleeding so more lives can be saved. Fire Chief with Washington Fire Department Gene Hanning, Lieutenant Paramedic at Washington...
WHIZ
Rabbit Showmanship At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- 4-H provides critical learning resources for kids and teens all year long. 14-year-old, Julia Carpenter, and her rabbit, Sam, told us the impact 4-H had on them the last five years. “It definitely takes time and commitment. And you really have to take some responsibility,” she said.
WHIZ
14th Annual American Cancer Society Ride For Life Poker Run
ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The 14th annual American Cancer Society Ride for Life Poker Run takes place this Saturday at The Barn in Zanesville. Jim Watson, owner of The Barn, said they are incredibly excited. They are expecting a great crowd and lots of neat vehicles. “All of the participants will get a...
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
WHIZ
Hawkins Complete Dental Services Hosts Annual Kids’ Dental Day
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Hawkins Complete Dental Services hosted their annual Kids’ Dental Day Thursday. Kids were able to enjoy food, prizes, and even a jump tent at their Maysville Pike office. Teeth cleanings were also available for kids ages 6 and up. Dental Hygienist Cori Creeks says...
WHIZ
Local High School Sports Scores: 8/17/22
Goal scorers: (Heath) Allie Dunlap 5, Brielle Keck 2, Kerilyn Davis 1. Goal scorers: Bishop Rosecrans: Sydney Maxwell 2, Chloe Zemba 1, Caitlyn Wilson 1. John Glenn: Riley Zamensky 1. Zanesville: 0 Dover: 1. A late Dover goal spoiled the Lady Devils soccer opener in Sulsberger Stadium. Next up is...
WHIZ
Bishop Rosecrans Football Preview
ZANESVILLE, OH- High School Football is just two days away. The Bishop Rosecrans team might be young this season, but they have high expectations. Freshmen make up nearly a third of the roster as they head into 2022. The Bishops will have to lean on team chemistry this year. “We...
WHIZ
Ohio University To Name Football Field After Former Coach
Ohio University is naming their football field in Peden Stadium after former head coach Frank Solich. He is the winningest coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference. Solich coached the Bobcats football team from 2005 to 2021, compiling a record of 115 wins and 82 losses. He transformed the program into one of sustained success.
