Patricia “Pat” Brassfield, 77, of East Fultonham, passed away at 8:12 a.m. Wed. August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1945 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clifford and Irene Pletcher. She had worked as an operator at Ohio Bell, worked at Big Bear in the deli, and then was the library lady/secretary at Maysville Local Schools for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, card club, and her special dog Willis. She is survived by one son Larry (Jamey) Brassfield. One brother Tom (Sherri) Pletcher. Two sisters Jean (Dave) Ross and Darlene (Bob) Mason. Five grandsons Dakota, Jules, Mayson, Caleb, and Tucker. Six great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law Linda Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Brassfield, one son Rick Brassfield, one great-granddaughter Macy, one sister Laura Bagent. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Fri. August 19, 2022 at Wiliam Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. August 20, 2022 with Pastor John Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Stovertown Lutheran Cemetery,.

EAST FULTONHAM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO