Nominations for 2022 Seattle Southside Business Awards now open
EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce announced this week that nominations for its 2022 Business Awards are now open. Each year, the Chamber invites the public to nominate...
Celebrate the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ at Des Moines Waterland Farmers Market this Saturday
The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer” this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All are invited to enjoy a day that will surely make you wag your tail!. Dog Parade featuring Costume Contest. Doggy Photo...
Van stolen from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien over the weekend
Someone stole one of the school vans from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien (map below) sometime over the weekend. If you happen to be out and about, please keep an eye out for green 2009 Ford Econoline van, with license plate #C43705B, though the plate will likely be removed. The school’s logo on the side (identical to the van pictured below but green):
Enter to win gift cards worth over $2,000 in Blues & Brews Fest $10 raffle
2022 BLUES & BREWS ANNUAL RAFFLE – explore Des Moines…for just $10 bucks!. Whether you are a lifer or just discovering our jewel of a town, here’s your chance to experience it all for just $10. You’ll enter to win a bunch of restaurant gift cards, wine, meat and seafood, massages, oil changes and other fun stuff valued at over $2,000!
Last chance to see ‘The Play’s the Thing’ is this Sunday at Des Moines Beach Park
The last chance to see BAT Theatre’s outdoor, FREE performance of the comedy “The Play’s the Thing” will be this Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Des Moines, starting at 3 p.m. Here’s more from our friends at BAT Theatre:. Grab some takeout or eat at...
