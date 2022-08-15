Read full article on original website
kalw.org
Firebaugh city manager warns a megastorm could devastate his Calif. community
Climate scientists are adding a new catastrophe to the list of natural disasters for Californians to worry about - more frequent megastorms. They happen when huge plumes of water vapor form over the Pacific and reach land, where they dump rain and snow for weeks at a time. Megastorms used to occur only every 100 to 200 years. But with climate change, UCLA researchers say to expect one as often as every 50 years. The city of Firebaugh in California's Central Valley is especially vulnerable.
kalw.org
Flex alert declared for California as high temperature scorch state
Temperatures, forecast to be over 100 degrees in inland areas of Northern California, will likely drive up air conditioner use. The power grid operator is calling for voluntary conservation to help balance supply and demand. The state urges people to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening,...
