Climate scientists are adding a new catastrophe to the list of natural disasters for Californians to worry about - more frequent megastorms. They happen when huge plumes of water vapor form over the Pacific and reach land, where they dump rain and snow for weeks at a time. Megastorms used to occur only every 100 to 200 years. But with climate change, UCLA researchers say to expect one as often as every 50 years. The city of Firebaugh in California's Central Valley is especially vulnerable.

FIREBAUGH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO