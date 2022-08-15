Read full article on original website
snohomishcountywa.gov
Snohomish County Seeks Members for Performance Audit Committee and Tourism Promotion Area Advisory Board
Performance Audit Committee Contributes to Efficient and Transparent Government Operations. Hoteliers and Economic Development Professionals May Apply to Advisory Board to Help Bring Events and Overnight Stays to Snohomish County. SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 19, 2022—Two volunteer Snohomish County advisory groups are seeking new members to further their work to...
snohomishcountywa.gov
Snohomish County Seeks Feedback on Draft Affordable Housing Business Plan
Draft Plan Will be Funded by Approved 0.1 Percent Sales Tax for Affordable Housing and Behavioral Health Facilities. SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 18, 2022—Today, the Snohomish County Human Services Department announced that their draft Business Plan to Fund Affordable Housing, Behavioral Health Facilities, and Related Services is available for public comment. The draft plan can be found here.
