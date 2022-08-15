Draft Plan Will be Funded by Approved 0.1 Percent Sales Tax for Affordable Housing and Behavioral Health Facilities. SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 18, 2022—Today, the Snohomish County Human Services Department announced that their draft Business Plan to Fund Affordable Housing, Behavioral Health Facilities, and Related Services is available for public comment. The draft plan can be found here.

