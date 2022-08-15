Read full article on original website
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
'Dogs open 2022 in Emerald City
FRESNO, Calif. – It's been 287 days since Nov. 4, 2021. When the Fresno State soccer team steps on the field in Seattle, Wash. on Thursday night, that number will be 288, the number of days since the Bulldogs' 2021 season ended just 400 miles away from where they will open 2022. With 18 players back, including the bulk of its production from a team that finished one point outside of first in the Mountain West, expectations are high.
gobulldogs.com
Position Spotlight: Nickelbacks
Fresno State defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle replaced the "husky" position from last season with the nickelbacks, but the group itself didn't see much change with four of its five players returning this season. Jim Nelson, who was a defensive quality control coach for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, has...
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs wrap up summer ball
FRESNO, Calif. - With the start of classes next week and the return of the Diamond 'Dogs to campus, let's take a final look at how the nine Bulldogs in action wrapped up summer league action. Payton Allen, Infielder, Portland Pickles. Allen played in 46 of the Pickles' 52 games...
HS football player to watch: Marshel Sanders
FRESNO, Calif. – Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders has several siblings that have gone on to play at the next level, and Marshel appears to be next in line. Sanders, who is also a good basketball player for the Golden Eagles, currently holds four football scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State. According to […]
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
HS football Player to watch: Cayden Muir
Hanford High senior quarterback Cayden Muir models his game after former Firebaugh High School and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
GV Wire
Campaign to Sell Fresno State Sales Tax to Voters Kicks Off: ‘This is Our University’
The campaign for a countywide sales tax hike to benefit Fresno State officially kicked off Tuesday morning with supporters saying that the future of Fresno County and the Valley depends on the university’s ability to educate tomorrow’s leaders and workforce. Three Fresno State alums — Jim Yovino, the...
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California Simonian Farms
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — You do not typically have to go too far to find a produce stand in the Central Valley but there is one place people will travel out of their way for. Simonian Farms is just southeast of Fresno and this produce market offers more than just fresh fruit and vegetables.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally
Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!
SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
Madera Tribune
Rocha brings home karate gold medal
Madera’s Faith Rocha shows off the medals she won at the most recent Long Beach International Karate Championship. Recent Madera High School graduate Faith Rocha competed in the Long Beach International Karate Championships over the weekend and brought home a gold and bronze medal. Rocha faced competitors from all...
Search continues for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing Selma woman entered its 10th day on Wednesday. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 at an ampm gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance cameras captured Jolissa walking into the business and making a purchase at […]
Madera Tribune
Madera matches lit the sky
In 1903, C.M. Petty let go of his vision of operating a match factory after it burned to the ground. However, he didn’t give up on business in Madera. Always the entrepreneur, he opened this grocery store, and he and his son, Willis, operated it for years. Petty is shown here inside his Yosemite Avenue store in 1938.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
Injuries after truck crashes into bank at Fresno’s River Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver crashed into a Chase bank in northeast Fresno on Wednesday, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the branch near Blackstone and Nees avenues. Police say a woman in her 70s pulled up to the bank and thought she had put the truck into […]
