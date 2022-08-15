Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Second silent protest held in front of Jasper County School District office
Concerned parents, students, community members and a couple of supporters from Beaufort County joined in a silent protest on Aug. 13 in front of the Jasper County School District office in Ridgeland. Participants held signs as vehicle horns honked and people shouted and waved to the group to show support...
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad recovering after chiropractic visit left her with traumatic brain injury
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A recent Georgia Southern University graduate is in recovery months after a chiropractic visit left her with a traumatic brain injury. WJCL first shared the story of Caitlin Jensen in July, weeks after she was hospitalized. Her family says she visited a chiropractor and was then...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson
Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
Elderly South Carolina Woman Killed by an Alligator After Falling into Pond
A South Carolina woman was killed by a 9-foot, 8-inch alligator after she fell into a pond on Aug. 15. The gator, which was known to residents, was removed from the lagoon and euthanized the same day. Nancy Becker was a resident of Sun City Hilton Head, a large community...
Mega-site construction job awarded to Barnett Southern; Hiring event scheduled
Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development. company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant, which broke ground in August. Phase 1 is slated...
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened
An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
holycitysinner.com
Local Optometrist Named One of America’s Best Eye Doctors by Newsweek
The Vision Center at Seaside Farms today shared the news that Dr. Savannah Coker was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Optometrists for 2022. This honor goes to the top 175 doctors from across the entire country. Newsweek’s rankings are based on survey responses from over 10,000...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
yourislandnews.com
‘There ain’t no way to stop the water’
It is Friday and I’m in Port Royal. It’s raining. But that heat-breaking, grass-greening rain carries a sense of dread. These summer days we read about flooding in Kentucky and the almost-weekly flash floods closer to home in Charleston. Our torrential, late-in-the-day downpours seem less benign than they did just a few years ago.
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
AOL Corp
This South Carolina city ranks among the trendiest Labor Day destinations. Here’s why
South Carolina is home to one of the nation’s trendiest travel destinations for Labor Day, a new report finds. North Charleston ranks No. 10 on a list of places people can’t wait to visit over the holiday weekend, according to findings published Tuesday, Aug. 16. To create the...
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 during South Carolina vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 during her stay on Kiawah Island and is experiencing mild symptoms, officials said. Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communication director, said Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday during regular testing but began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the […]
golfcourseindustry.com
Georgia course reopening following $1.2 million renovation
The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia, will reopen its golf course on Sept. 1, 2022 following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. Led by director of grounds Lynn Childress and his team at The Club at Savannah Harbor, the renovation focused on rebuilding greens and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Ellabell, Georgia-based Godwin Golf was the contractor on the project.
wtoc.com
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
telecompetitor.com
Brightspeed to Pass 50K South Carolina Addresses with Fiber Broadband
Brightspeed will bring its all-fiber broadband network to 50,000 addresses in South Carolina. The first phase will focus on 14,000 addresses in Beaufort County and will be completed by the end of next year. The balance of the passings – 36,000 – will be completed in subsequent years, according to the company.
