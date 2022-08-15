ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson

Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
BEAUFORT, SC
southmag.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
Outdoor Life

Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here's Why It Happened

An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

'There ain't no way to stop the water'

It is Friday and I’m in Port Royal. It’s raining. But that heat-breaking, grass-greening rain carries a sense of dread. These summer days we read about flooding in Kentucky and the almost-weekly flash floods closer to home in Charleston. Our torrential, late-in-the-day downpours seem less benign than they did just a few years ago.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Chatham Area Transit considering route changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is requiring a West Ashley restaurant to clean up grease and cooking oils that polluted a local pond. Charleston officials say Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant on Magwood Drive discharged grease and cooking oils into their back parking lot. Running water collected the material and swept it into a storm drain, which then fed into a nearby pond on Ashley Crossing Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

Georgia course reopening following $1.2 million renovation

The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia, will reopen its golf course on Sept. 1, 2022 following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. Led by director of grounds Lynn Childress and his team at The Club at Savannah Harbor, the renovation focused on rebuilding greens and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Ellabell, Georgia-based Godwin Golf was the contractor on the project.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
SAVANNAH, GA
telecompetitor.com

Brightspeed to Pass 50K South Carolina Addresses with Fiber Broadband

Brightspeed will bring its all-fiber broadband network to 50,000 addresses in South Carolina. The first phase will focus on 14,000 addresses in Beaufort County and will be completed by the end of next year. The balance of the passings – 36,000 – will be completed in subsequent years, according to the company.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

