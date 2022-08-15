Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time. Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician. Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney...
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
blufftonsun.com
Certified physician assistant joins Beaufort Memorial Express Care
In a continuing effort to meet community demand for walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Beaufort Memorial has added an experienced board-certified physician assistant to its Express Care & Occupational Health team. Kristen Vestigo, PA-C brings widely ranging experience in urgent care and family medicine to the practice, where...
Local ministry works to provide place to stay, eat for homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every week, people facing homelessness in the Hostess City have a place they can go to find food, supplies and someone to talk to. It’s all the effort of a local woman, and her ministry of support, working to provide a safe place to go and better yet, hope. “It keeps […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad recovering after chiropractic visit left her with traumatic brain injury
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A recent Georgia Southern University graduate is in recovery months after a chiropractic visit left her with a traumatic brain injury. WJCL first shared the story of Caitlin Jensen in July, weeks after she was hospitalized. Her family says she visited a chiropractor and was then...
RAM to hold free dental clinic in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day dental-only clinic for adults on August 27 and 28. Services that will be available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions and dental X-rays. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas […]
holycitysinner.com
The Matriarch of Edisto Island Headlines Conroy Center’s Sixth Annual Lowcountry Book Club Convention
Owens and Meggett will be joined by fellow authors Lauren Marino, editorial director of Hachette Books and author of Bookish Broads; Mary Martha Green, author of The Cheese Biscuit Queen Tells All: Southern Recipes, Sweet Remembrances, and a Little Rambunctious Behavior; Mount Pleasant-based mystery novelist Dorothy St. James, author of A Book Club to Die For, the third book in her Beloved Bookroom Mysteries; and debut young adult novelist and Emory University senior Laila Sabreen, author of You Truly Assumed.
WJCL
Hilton Head therapy dog spreading smiles and joy after being abandoned, tangled in barb wire
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A new lease on life. In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m introducing you to a special therapy dog who’s working to save others after once being saved herself. Big smiles, laughter and even singing. "Do your ears hang low?. Do they wobble...
southmag.com
The Sea Pines Resort Events & Activities September 1 – 30, 2022
ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.
savannah.com
A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah
Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
wtoc.com
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
WJCL
Preliminary autopsy report reveals cause of death in Sun City alligator attack
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Beaufort County Coroner David Ott tells WJCL 22 News that 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker died Monday of blunt force trauma due to an alligator attack. This comes days after Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said Becker was gardening near a pond before the attack.
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
Elderly South Carolina Woman Killed by an Alligator After Falling into Pond
A South Carolina woman was killed by a 9-foot, 8-inch alligator after she fell into a pond on Aug. 15. The gator, which was known to residents, was removed from the lagoon and euthanized the same day. Nancy Becker was a resident of Sun City Hilton Head, a large community...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened
An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
golfcourseindustry.com
Georgia course reopening following $1.2 million renovation
The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia, will reopen its golf course on Sept. 1, 2022 following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. Led by director of grounds Lynn Childress and his team at The Club at Savannah Harbor, the renovation focused on rebuilding greens and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Ellabell, Georgia-based Godwin Golf was the contractor on the project.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson
Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
WJCL
Heavy rain drenches parts of southeast Georgia, Lowcountry...more downpours expected Friday
Torrential downpours led to super sized rain totals and street flooding in parts of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry on Thursday. Friday's forecast will bring another round of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall. Rain totals on Thursday topped 6" around parts of Beaufort and also just south of Richmond Hill....
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
Comments / 0