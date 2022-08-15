ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blufftonsun.com

Certified physician assistant joins Beaufort Memorial Express Care

In a continuing effort to meet community demand for walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Beaufort Memorial has added an experienced board-certified physician assistant to its Express Care & Occupational Health team. Kristen Vestigo, PA-C brings widely ranging experience in urgent care and family medicine to the practice, where...
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joint Pain#Knee Pain#Questions And Answers#Robot#Seminar#Okatie#Americans
WSAV News 3

RAM to hold free dental clinic in Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day dental-only clinic for adults on August 27 and 28. Services that will be available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions and dental X-rays.  RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
holycitysinner.com

The Matriarch of Edisto Island Headlines Conroy Center’s Sixth Annual Lowcountry Book Club Convention

Owens and Meggett will be joined by fellow authors Lauren Marino, editorial director of Hachette Books and author of Bookish Broads; Mary Martha Green, author of The Cheese Biscuit Queen Tells All: Southern Recipes, Sweet Remembrances, and a Little Rambunctious Behavior; Mount Pleasant-based mystery novelist Dorothy St. James, author of A Book Club to Die For, the third book in her Beloved Bookroom Mysteries; and debut young adult novelist and Emory University senior Laila Sabreen, author of You Truly Assumed.
BLUFFTON, SC
southmag.com

The Sea Pines Resort Events & Activities September 1 – 30, 2022

ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
savannah.com

A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah

Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Area Transit considering route changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
SAVANNAH, GA
Outdoor Life

Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened

An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

Georgia course reopening following $1.2 million renovation

The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia, will reopen its golf course on Sept. 1, 2022 following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. Led by director of grounds Lynn Childress and his team at The Club at Savannah Harbor, the renovation focused on rebuilding greens and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Ellabell, Georgia-based Godwin Golf was the contractor on the project.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson

Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. school district buys land for new high school

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - “The new name is Hampton County High School and the mascot is the Hurricanes,” said Hampton County School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox. These just-purchased 62 acres will soon be turned into a home for up to 1,000 Hampton county high school students....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy