ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newjerseystage.com

Union County Fall Concert features Max Weinberg, The Smithereens, and Ray Andersen's Bowie Tribute

(CLARK, NJ) -- Union County presents a Fall Concert headlined by Max Weinberg on Saturday, September 10 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Oak Ridge Park, located at 136 Oak Ridge Road in Clark. The event is free for all to attend. The concert also features The Smithereens. Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond opens the night. Residents should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
newjerseystage.com

Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch presents Maggie Worsdale's "1960s Classics"

(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- The music of the ‘60s is a soundtrack for a generation, and its influence continues today. Maggie Worsdale will perform “1960s Classics” at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00pm. Maggie will mine her vast repertoire for some of the most popular songs of the era, made famous by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Elvis Presley, and other memorable artists.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
newjerseystage.com

Toms River Artist Community's "New Perspectives" at Ocean County Library in September

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “New Perspectives,” a multimedia exhibit by the Toms River Artist Community (TRAC), throughout the month of September. It represents unique creative expressions of the lively, thriving art scene in Downtown Toms River. Works by TRAC members will encompass a broad range of themes, styles, and media.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy