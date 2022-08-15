(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- The music of the ‘60s is a soundtrack for a generation, and its influence continues today. Maggie Worsdale will perform “1960s Classics” at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00pm. Maggie will mine her vast repertoire for some of the most popular songs of the era, made famous by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Elvis Presley, and other memorable artists.

LAVALLETTE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO