Umatilla County, OR

East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix

HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
HELIX, OR
Cause of Pendleton flour mill fire remains under investigation

PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself. Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said...
PENDLETON, OR
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision

PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
PENDLETON, OR
Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County

IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
IRRIGON, OR
Into the fog of flames

PENDLETON — In the twilight of Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, firefighters armed with hoses battled the roaring flames bursting from the north side of the Pendleton Grain Craft flour mill. Firefighters from Umatilla County and beyond gathered to attack the wild blaze from the ground and climbed tall ladders...
PENDLETON, OR
Volunteers give life to the Umatilla County Fair

HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair survives because of its volunteers, according to fair administration. And the volunteers state they are happy to do the work. “This fair could not happen without them,” Fair Manager Angie McNalley said.
HERMISTON, OR
Umatilla transitional housing project receives proposal bid at deadline

UMATILLA COUNTY— After months of waiting, the Umatilla County transitional housing project has a contractor — and a start date. Umatilla City Manager Dave Stockdale said the Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing Project, or PATH, received one bid after a period of waiting. The deadline for the initial bid was on July 12.
UMATILLA, OR
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner

HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
HEPPNER, OR
Animals take over at the Umatilla County Fair

HERMISTON — While the afternoon and night at the Umatilla County Fair may center on the carnival rides, the curly fries and the outdoor activities, the earlier parts of the day are where the animals get to shine. Hundreds of livestock and their eager owners participated in various competitions...
HERMISTON, OR
Fire erupts in Pendleton flour mill

PENDLETON — Fire erupted early Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, at Pendleton Flour Mills. Pendleton Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and more have responded to the scene at 501 S.E. Emigrant Ave.
PENDLETON, OR
All Aboard Northwest comes to Pendleton to advocate for passenger rails

PENDLETON — All Aboard Northwest rolls Friday, Aug. 12, into Pendleton to host a noon Train Trek meeting at Hamley Steakhouse. This month, rail advocates from AANW are hosting a series of Train Trek events across Oregon, Idaho and Utah to garner support and funding for a robust multi-modal transportation network across America’s northwest region.
PENDLETON, OR
Missing Hermiston teen has been found

HERMISTON — The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division has reported Davin Moore, 14, of Hermiston, has been found. Moore went missing Friday, Aug. 5, from Hermiston, and he was found Aug. 10.
HERMISTON, OR
