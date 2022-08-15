ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Kimberley Morrow

Kimberley Morrow, age 47, of Bronston, Kentucky passed from this life Monday, August 15, 2022 at her home. Kimberley was born February 1, 1975 to Eric Parmley and Judy Brumett Dunagan in Monticello, Kentucky. She was a member of Rogers Grove Baptist Church in Monticello, Ky and she enjoyed visiting...
BRONSTON, KY
Ms. Ruby Keeton Turns 100 this Weekend

Today, Ruby (Crabtree) Stephens Keeton Is one of a few people in Wayne county to have reached triple-digit years old. Ruby has the amazing privilege to be turning 100 today. In honor of this tremendous success, a birthday party is planned for this Saturday, August 20 at the Neighborhood in Somerset. Both friends and the community is invited to celebrate with Ruby from 2 to 4 pm. Our goal is to give Mrs. Ruby 100 birthday cards as a token of her success. You can send you cards via,
SOMERSET, KY
Sheriff’s Department Indictment Report

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron on August 16, 2022, Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff Office presented cases on 26 individuals on a total of 64 charges to the Wayne County Circuit Court Grand Jury. The following is the names and their charges for which they were indicted on.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Man Arrested after theft of a Mower

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Monticello Police Indictment Report

Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover reports on Tuesday, August 16th, evidence from recent criminal cases investigated by members of the Monticello Police Department was presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury resulting in indictments being returned. Joey Hall, 45, of Monticello was indicted on two counts of Arson 1st Degree...
MONTICELLO, KY
How Many People are Missing in Wayne County

The number of missing people in Wayne County has become somewhat of a hot topic on social media lately as some say more than two dozen people have vanished locally over the past few years;. Newsfirst spoke with Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron who reports there is only one active...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Chatelaine Class Scheduled

Chatelaine Class is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at the Wayne County Extension Office. The class fee is $5. Space is limited. Please call the Extension Office at 348-8453 to register.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Fiscal Court Recap

Thursday the Wayne County Fiscal Court met and took care of August business matters. The magistrates agreed to open a new bank account to house the $4.1 million for natural gas in the county, that project is still in the beginning stages. The court approved the health department tax rates...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Registration Continues for Soccer and Fall Baseball at the Park

The Monticello-Wayne County Parks and Recreation will be taking registration for Soccer for ages 3-13 at the Aspire Center until August 26th. You can register from 8:00-4:00 Monday-Friday. The cost is $25. The Monticello-Wayne County Parks and Recreation will be taking registration for Fall baseball for ages 6-12 at the...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

