ascopost.com
Study Shows Germline Testing May Be Warranted for All Patients With Lung Cancer
Germline testing may be warranted for all patients with lung cancer, according to research presented by Sorscher et al during the August ASCO Plenary Series Program (Abstract 388570). The retrospective review of nearly 8,000 patients with lung cancer undergoing germline testing found that 14.9% had pathogenic germline variants, and 95.1% of these variants were potentially clinically actionable. In addition, 61.3% of these pathogenic germline variants were on DNA damage repair or homologous recombination repair genes.
ascopost.com
PREMMplus Tool May Assist in Identifying People Likely to Benefit From Multigene Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment
An online tool developed by researchers and physicians at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute may accurately and rapidly identify people who should undergo testing for inherited genetic changes that raise the risk of developing certain cancers, according to findings reported by Yurgelun et al in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The tool, known as PREMMplus, assesses whether an individual is likely to carry a germline change in nearly 20 genes linked to cancer. People with a high probability score could then receive genetic testing to determine if they harbor such changes and could benefit from measures to prevent the cancer or detect it at the earliest possible stage.
ascopost.com
Study Tests Strategy for Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk Among Patients With Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Researchers from the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine are studying the rare genetic condition called familial adenomatous polyposis, looking for potential ways to prevent colorectal cancer in the general population at an earlier, more treatable stage. The researchers’ findings were published by Samadder et al in the journal Gut.
ascopost.com
RATIONALE-306: Survival Benefit Attained With Tislelizumab in Advanced Esophageal Cancer
In patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, the addition of the checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab to first-line chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival vs chemotherapy alone, according to an interim analysis of the global phase III RATIONALE-306 trial. The findings were reported by Harry H. Yoon, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology at the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancers 2022.1.
ascopost.com
Pralsetinib Achieves Tissue-Agnostic Benefits for Patients With RET Fusion–Positive Cancers
The highly selective RET inhibitor pralsetinib was well tolerated and demonstrated robust, durable responses in patients with RET fusion–positive cancers regardless of tumor type, according to results from the international phase I/II ARROW trial. Results from the trial were published in Nature Medicine by Vivek Subbiah, MD, and colleagues.
ascopost.com
Relationship Between Polypharmacy and Frailty Among Older Adults With Blood Cancers
A new study published by Hshieh et al in JNCCN–Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network suggests a new way for hematologic oncologists to protect older patients from the risks of medication interactions. As part of the Older Adult Hematologic Malignancies Program, gerontology researchers teamed up with hematology/oncology investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to look at the association between older patients with blood cancers who were taking multiple medications and their corresponding frailty. They also created a new scale based on a list of potentially inappropriate medications from the NCCN Guidelines® for Older Adult Oncology—called the Geriatric Oncology–Potentially Inappropriate Medications (GO-PIMs) Scale—and found it to be more effective at predicting frailty than conventional methods.
ascopost.com
Sugemalimab Found to Be a Safe and Effective Consolidation Therapy for Patients With Unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented by Wu et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 (Abstract OA02.05).
ascopost.com
FDA Approves First Cell-Based Gene Therapy to Treat Adult and Pediatric Patients With Beta-Thalassemia Who Require Regular Blood Transfusions
On August 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved betibeglogene autotemcel (Zynteglo), the first cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions. “[This] approval is an important advance in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, particularly in individuals...
ascopost.com
Low-Dose Decitabine and Azacitidine in Lower-Risk MDS
As reported in NEJM Evidence by Sasaki et al, extended follow-up of a phase II trial showed good outcomes with low doses of the hypomethylating agents decitabine and azacitidine in previously untreated patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Study Details. The study included 113 patients with low/intermediate-1 risk on the...
ascopost.com
WBI With Boost After Breast-Conserving Surgery in Non–Low-Risk DCIS
As reported in The Lancet by Chua et al, the phase III BIG 3-07/TROG 07.01 trial has shown reduced risk of local recurrence with vs without tumor bed boost after conventional or hypofractionated whole-breast irradiation (WBI) in women receiving breast-conserving surgery for non–low-risk ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). No difference between conventional vs hypofractionated WBI was observed.
ascopost.com
Epcoritamab Under Study in Difficult-to-Treat Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Subcutaneous epcoritamab, a bispecific antibody, has demonstrated deep and durable responses in a large expansion cohort of patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), according to late-breaking data presented during the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress in Vienna.1 Epcoritamab simultaneously binds to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells.
ascopost.com
Is Advance Care Planning of Any Value?
An article in The New York Times earlier this year crystallized the dilemma facing health-care providers when they are presented with a patient in a life-threatening situation: Should they rely on advance care directives written years prior to the current medical situation to accurately determine the patient’s care preferences if the patient is unable to participate in treatment decision-making?1 And does advance care planning ensure improved end-of-life care that is consistent with a patient’s values, goals, and preferences, as it is intended to do?
ascopost.com
Real-World Evidence Confirms Survival Benefit of Durvalumab in Locally Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
In locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), immunotherapy consolidation with the PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab improved overall survival in the PACIFIC trial,1 thus leading to its use after chemoradiotherapy as a standard of care. Real-world evidence of durvalumab’s effect on overall and progression-free survival, however, has been limited, as have assessments of treatment patterns after completion or discontinuation of durvalumab. A look at these outcomes was the aim of three studies from outside the United States presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.2-4.
