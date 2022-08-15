Read full article on original website
Former Los Angeles Fire Board commissioner seeks ouster of Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District captain
PILOT ROCK — A former Los Angeles Fire Board commissioner is calling out the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District for allowing a man with criminal convictions to stay in its ranks. Rebecca Ninburg also stated Herschel Rostov, the district’s new fire chief, is on administrative leave due to...
Pendleton Convention Center to hire new staffer, city water plant gets new membranes
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Convention Center is getting a new full-time staff member, and the city’s water filtration plant is getting new filtration membranes for a little more than $2 million. The Pendleton City Council approved those and other expenditure at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Local faith-sponsored food outreach program draws 200 residents
PENDLETON — Hundreds of people gathered on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, outside Electric Sundown, Pendleton, for a food giveaway. the Pendleton chapter of the Baha’i Faith held the event. It was the group’s second food drive of the year, and second at Electric Sundown. Bill Young said the location of Electric Sundaon, 14 S.E. Third St., provided by owner Lance Leonnig has been a huge help.
Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
Umatilla County board considers new disabilities position, more
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners considers a series of spending requests, including for a new position, when it meets Wednesday, Aug. 17. Umatilla County Public Works Department wants a new vault toilet for Harris Park on the Walla Walla River’s South Fork for the camping area below the shop and across the main road from it. The cost for the toilet, including delivery on-site from CXT Concrete Products of Spokane Valley, Washington, comes to $30,355.20.
Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County
IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner
HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
Cause of Pendleton flour mill fire remains under investigation
PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself. Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said...
U.S. Rep. Bentz meets with locals at town hall in Boardman
Just how will Republicans deal with immigration and other important topics if they win a majority in Congress this year? Rep. Cliff Bentz fielded questions on a variety of topics at a recent town hall, and he gave some indication as to how things might change. He said that if...
EPA urges Oregon to take action against nitrate polluters
BOARDMAN — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging state officials to take more action on nitrate pollution in Eastern Oregon’s Lower Umatilla Basin. A July 29 letter from the EPA to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture praised the state for some of the measures it’s taken to provide clean water to residents in Morrow County, but said that’s not enough.
One in custody, one injured after shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino
MISSION — Wildhorse Resort & Casino near Pendleton is the scene of a shootout Wednesday, Aug. 17, that has resulted in a gunshot wound to a bystander and the apprehension of a suspect. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation issued a statement at about 2 p.m. confirming...
Umatilla County board funds repairs to flood damage near Echo
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners recently authorized funding of up to $400,000 to repair damage from June flooding near Echo. The board at is Aug 3 meeting approved payment of $246,924 to HNS Inc., a portable rock crushing and construction business in La Grande, for material and equipment at that meeting.
Bentz discusses hot topics in town halls
PENDLETON — The FBI raid on the residence of former President Donald Trump, social media and immigration were some of the hot topics U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz addressed during town hall meetings Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Eastern Oregon. Fifty or so locals attended the afternoon event at Blue Mountain...
Morrow County remembers Terry Tallman
BOARDMAN — Terry Tallman, beloved former Morrow County judge and once mayor of Boardman, died July 30 at his home in Boardman. He was 76 years old. “His legacy is exemplary involvement in the county,” Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack, said. “(He cared) about people, and was just one of those people that is very valuable.”
Farmers, customers scramble to make new plans after flour mill fire
PENDLETON — Pacific Northwest wheat farmers are beginning to cope with the fallout from a massive fire on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that left the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton a “total loss.”. The company is working with farmers to handle the excess supply, said Natalie Faulkner, director...
ATV rollover near Ukiah requires search and rescue
UKIAH — An all-terrain vehicle crash Friday, Aug. 12, near Ukiah resulted in one person suffering serious injuries and requiring an emergency helicopter flight. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported the county dispatch center that day at 9 a.m. received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah.
Stanfield finance director retires after 40 years
STANFIELD — After 40 years serving the public sector, city of Stanfield finance director Jerry Carlson is retiring. Carlson began his career as a Stanfield city administrator and worked various roles throughout his career, including spending time as a judge.
All Aboard Northwest comes to Pendleton to advocate for passenger rails
PENDLETON — All Aboard Northwest rolls Friday, Aug. 12, into Pendleton to host a noon Train Trek meeting at Hamley Steakhouse. This month, rail advocates from AANW are hosting a series of Train Trek events across Oregon, Idaho and Utah to garner support and funding for a robust multi-modal transportation network across America’s northwest region.
Fire erupts in Pendleton flour mill
PENDLETON — Fire erupted early Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, at Pendleton Flour Mills. Pendleton Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and more have responded to the scene at 501 S.E. Emigrant Ave.
