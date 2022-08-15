Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Central Illinois Proud
Four arrested in Peoria stabbing incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been arrested for the stabbing of a 41-year-old male in Peoria at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to UnityPoint Hospital early Thursday when a male patient reported having been stabbed at a residence earlier that night. He was stabbed in the leg and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police make shooting, aggravated battery arrest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers with the Peoria Police Department has made an arrest related to a shooting that occurred near Trewyn Avenue and Oregan Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, police initially responded to the area on a four-round shot spotter,...
25newsnow.com
Crack cocaine charge nets Peoria man 87 months in prison
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison - followed by four years of supervised release - for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. At the sentencing hearing for Assante Bangmon, 31, of the 1300 block of North Bourland Street,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
Accused ‘serial rapist’ pleads not guilty
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man accused by the Peoria County State’s Attorney of being a “serial rapist” has pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate DeMarquis Turner, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday in three cases on charges of Criminal Sexual Assault. Turner is accused...
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
Central Illinois Proud
States attorney looking for more victims of Peoria ‘serial rapist’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos is working to locate more victims of a Peoria man indicted in multiple cases of criminal sexual assault. “Yesterday, the Peoria Grand Jury indicted a serial rapist who has preyed upon women in the Peoria area for two decades,” a State’s Attorney press release stated.
walls102.com
Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest
STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
RELATED PEOPLE
starvedrock.media
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
1470 WMBD
State’s Attorney: ‘Serial rapist’ in custody
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County State’s Attorney calls him, “a serial rapist.”. Jodi Hoos says in a news release DeMarquis Turner, 39, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, not two as previously reported, and remains jailed on a total of $1.25 million bond in the cases.
25newsnow.com
Man struck by vehicle, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested by Peoria Police on gun charges after police say he was struck by a vehicle - a vehicle hit by his own gunfire. Police say Jerrell L. Hardges, 29, fired a weapon in the area of 2700 West Trewyn and a woman’s vehicle was struck by gunfire - which then struck him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police hope photos will help solve weekend armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are hoping the release of two photos will lead to an arrest in an armed robbery that happened late Sunday morning. Witnesses told police a male suspect walked into a building in the 3000 block of North Dries Lane near West Margaret Avenue about 11:35 a.m.
walls102.com
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make arrest for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for a business burglary that occurred near Voris and Bond Streets Monday night. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Derrell L. Curtis was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police initially arrived on the...
hoiabc.com
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
1470 WMBD
Former Maui Jim’s employee indicted
PEORIA, Ill. — A former Maui Jim’s employee has been charged with fraud. Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging Erica Hornof, 35, of Bradford, with three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. The charges stemming from the alleged theft...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff says it’s peak time for car thefts, burglaries
BELLEVUE, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said many Peoria County residents are leaving their cars unlocked and unprotected. There have been a recent string of burglaries and thefts have hit the village of Bellevue in Peoria County. Officers said it’s a crime of opportunity and repetition with county deputies responding...
Comments / 0