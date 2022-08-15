MILTON-FREEWATER — Jeff and Andrea Adams have advice you can take to the bank: Be careful what your kitchen hobbies are. Almost two decades ago, after their son’s dairy cow, Toasty, began producing 12 gallons of milk a day, the family decided “just for fun,” to stir up homemade cheese on the stove top. Now, the couple steers a storefront in Milton-Freewater that encompasses a full-fledged artisanal cheese company and more, even as they both continue to work at their original, agricultural professions.

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO