Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire causes damage at BMCC branch
MILTON-FREEWATER – All classes and services remain open at the Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College, 311 North Columbia, after a fire damaged a portion of the building Monday morning. BMCC President Mark Browning said the fire started in a garbage can around 5:30 a.m., then jumped to...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Fire damages Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College is still open for business as normal despite a fire causing considerable damage to the building early in the morning of Monday, Aug. 15. BMCC Chief Operating Officer Patrick Sisneros said most of the damage is to the exterior...
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
Meet the cheese whizzes of Milton-Freewater’s Walla Walla Cheese Co.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Jeff and Andrea Adams have advice you can take to the bank: Be careful what your kitchen hobbies are. Almost two decades ago, after their son’s dairy cow, Toasty, began producing 12 gallons of milk a day, the family decided “just for fun,” to stir up homemade cheese on the stove top. Now, the couple steers a storefront in Milton-Freewater that encompasses a full-fledged artisanal cheese company and more, even as they both continue to work at their original, agricultural professions.
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
KTVZ
Central Oregon Equine Outreach takes in, cares for 4 badly neglected ponies from Willamette Valley
Central Oregon Equine Rescue is providing some major veterinary care for four ponies from the Willamette Valley that used to lead a pampered life, until their owners got seriously ill in recent years. You can learn more on their Facebook page, including how to help them with the costs of what they'll need.
Tim Chuey Weather
Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. AN...
KOMO News
Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warning as fire danger mounts for Washington counties
SEATTLE — The forecast this week calls for very hot and dry conditions across many areas of the state, prompting the National Weather Service to issue new fire warnings for much of Western Washington. The Red Flag warning starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday.
12 theme parks and water parks in the Pacific Northwest
While Oregon and Washington don’t exactly have a surplus of thrilling rides, there are still several theme parks and water parks around the Northwest where people can get their adrenaline surging.
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner
HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
