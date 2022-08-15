ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton-freewater, OR

Comments / 2

Related
EDNPub

Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision

PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire causes damage at BMCC branch

MILTON-FREEWATER – All classes and services remain open at the Milton-Freewater branch of Blue Mountain Community College, 311 North Columbia, after a fire damaged a portion of the building Monday morning. BMCC President Mark Browning said the fire started in a garbage can around 5:30 a.m., then jumped to...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Milton-freewater, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
EDNPub

Meet the cheese whizzes of Milton-Freewater’s Walla Walla Cheese Co.

MILTON-FREEWATER — Jeff and Andrea Adams have advice you can take to the bank: Be careful what your kitchen hobbies are. Almost two decades ago, after their son’s dairy cow, Toasty, began producing 12 gallons of milk a day, the family decided “just for fun,” to stir up homemade cheese on the stove top. Now, the couple steers a storefront in Milton-Freewater that encompasses a full-fledged artisanal cheese company and more, even as they both continue to work at their original, agricultural professions.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
EDNPub

Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. AN...
LANE COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Drazan rolls campaign into Heppner

HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon’s first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo.
HEPPNER, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy