Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Suspect in Salman Rushdie's stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault
The man accused of stabbing award-winning author Salman Rushdie and injuring another speaker on stage in New York state last week pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, made the plea in a courtroom in Chautauqua County, New...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on drawing board
ATLANTA – A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will issue a draft request for proposals next...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
How a vacation to Hawaii can be relaxing for tourists -- and harmful to its residents
The Hawaii most tourists see is one of azure waters and towering resorts, of "aloha" and "ohana" and hula. But as it exists now, the powerful tourism industry dictates the lives of Native Hawaiians, often for the worse, said Kyle Kajihiro, a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and activist for the rights of Native Hawaiians.
Comments / 0