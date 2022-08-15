PEORIA (25 News Now) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.

