ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Fiala Brothers brewery opens after three years of construction, COVID-19 challenges

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Years in the making, Uptown Normal’s newest brewery and beer hall is now open to the public. Fiala Brothers initially proposed the idea three years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain issues delayed construction and drove up the costs. one of the brothers behind the project said they are excited to have made it to opening day.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

New OSF facility aims to provide world-class rehabilitation services

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new facility in Peoria is providing a world-class rehabilitation space at OSF HealthCare. This afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to open the new OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. This is a partnership with Kindred Hospitals, now a part of Scion Health. The 29-bed...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
25newsnow.com

Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
BRADLEY, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops could...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30

(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Cloudy skies for former Maui Jim employee indicted on fraud charges

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The summer sun is not shining down on one former Maui Jim employee indicted this week by a federal grand jury. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 35-year-old Erica Hornof from Bradford, Illinois faces three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud as of this past Tuesday.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Auction#Business Industry#Linus Business
25newsnow.com

Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

ISU Closer to ‘Normal’ as students return

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you’re seeing red in Normal, it’s probably all the students returning to Illinois State University. It started Monday and goes for seven days, something they liked and took away from the extended, pandemic move-ins the past two years. No masks needed this...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Body found in van outside Peoria store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
25newsnow.com

Workforce Equity Initiative boasts “outstanding” first-year results

ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE (25 News Now) - A statewide program aims to offer life-changing educational opportunities to people living in poverty. 17 colleges throughout Illinois, including Illinois Central College, are taking part in the ‘Workforce Equity Initiative’. The program lets underserved students earn workforce credit, and puts them...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person hospitalized for burns after Peoria kitchen fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person suffered burns late Thursday afternoon in a kitchen fire at a Peoria apartment complex, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to a report of a grease fire in a first floor residence at the Glenbrook Apartments in the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue, between West Glen Avenue and West Lyndale Road, near Peoria Heights.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Early morning Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one is hurt after Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a reported house fire Friday morning. Crews arrived to the scene of S. Easton Ave. near Peace Community Church of Peoria around 2 a.m. to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the front door and an upper window.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Unit 5 School Board puts tax referendum on November ballot

NORMAL (25 News Now) - McLean County’s largest school district will be asking voters’ permission this fall to raise property taxes to reduce multi-million dollar deficits in the education fund. The Unit 5 School Board voted unanimously Wednesday for a referendum that asks for an increase in the...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin Firefighters help students safely navigate the crosswalks

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you saw some firefighters out and about in Pekin this morning, they were not putting out fires but rather making sure kids went to school safely. For the 18th year, the Pekin Fire Department helped grade school students safely navigate traffic and get to their first day of school.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Prep Golf Highlights- Morton and PND golfers shine

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Morton’s Abby Nieukirk had the shot of the day but Peoria Notre Dame’s Ella Coulter had the round of the day at the Metamora Redbird Classic. Coulter shot a 70 to win medalist honors and lead PND to 2nd place as a team. Morton finished 3rd. Bloomington Central Catholic was our top team and Bloomington’s Sam Rink the top local individual in the Bloomington Mia Gordon Memorial at The Den.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy