Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Black Chamber of Commerce Convention draws hundreds to Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce and the National Black Chamber of Commerce are concluding it’s three-day-long joint convention at the Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino. Close to 400 attendees came to East Peoria for this year’s convention which resulted in rooms at the...
25newsnow.com
Fiala Brothers brewery opens after three years of construction, COVID-19 challenges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Years in the making, Uptown Normal’s newest brewery and beer hall is now open to the public. Fiala Brothers initially proposed the idea three years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain issues delayed construction and drove up the costs. one of the brothers behind the project said they are excited to have made it to opening day.
25newsnow.com
High housing demand trickling down to rental properties in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For a landlord, the current rental market is a boon. There’s plenty of demand to go around, but the problem comes in finding the supply to fit a prospective renter’s needs. “You’ll post [properties] online or put signs up in the yard and...
25newsnow.com
New OSF facility aims to provide world-class rehabilitation services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new facility in Peoria is providing a world-class rehabilitation space at OSF HealthCare. This afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to open the new OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. This is a partnership with Kindred Hospitals, now a part of Scion Health. The 29-bed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops could...
25newsnow.com
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
25newsnow.com
Cloudy skies for former Maui Jim employee indicted on fraud charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The summer sun is not shining down on one former Maui Jim employee indicted this week by a federal grand jury. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 35-year-old Erica Hornof from Bradford, Illinois faces three counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud as of this past Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the worse...
25newsnow.com
Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
25newsnow.com
ISU Closer to ‘Normal’ as students return
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you’re seeing red in Normal, it’s probably all the students returning to Illinois State University. It started Monday and goes for seven days, something they liked and took away from the extended, pandemic move-ins the past two years. No masks needed this...
25newsnow.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Workforce Equity Initiative boasts “outstanding” first-year results
ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE (25 News Now) - A statewide program aims to offer life-changing educational opportunities to people living in poverty. 17 colleges throughout Illinois, including Illinois Central College, are taking part in the ‘Workforce Equity Initiative’. The program lets underserved students earn workforce credit, and puts them...
25newsnow.com
1 person hospitalized for burns after Peoria kitchen fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person suffered burns late Thursday afternoon in a kitchen fire at a Peoria apartment complex, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to a report of a grease fire in a first floor residence at the Glenbrook Apartments in the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue, between West Glen Avenue and West Lyndale Road, near Peoria Heights.
25newsnow.com
Early morning Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one is hurt after Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a reported house fire Friday morning. Crews arrived to the scene of S. Easton Ave. near Peace Community Church of Peoria around 2 a.m. to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the front door and an upper window.
25newsnow.com
Effort underway to block referendum in Normal creating council districts instead of at-large representation
NORNAL (25 News Now) - A challenge has been made to efforts aiming to create town council districts in Normal rather than the current system of council members representing the entire community. Normal resident Patrick J. Dullard has filed with the clerk’s office an objection to petitions calling for a...
25newsnow.com
Normal’s Citizen of the Year praised for training leaders to make a difference
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman who co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Institute in the Twin-Cities is being honored as Normal’s Citizen of the Year. Sonya Mau retired in 2009 after more than 35 years at COUNTRY Financial, but since then serving the community has been her passion, said Mayor Chris Koos.
25newsnow.com
Unit 5 School Board puts tax referendum on November ballot
NORMAL (25 News Now) - McLean County’s largest school district will be asking voters’ permission this fall to raise property taxes to reduce multi-million dollar deficits in the education fund. The Unit 5 School Board voted unanimously Wednesday for a referendum that asks for an increase in the...
25newsnow.com
Pekin Firefighters help students safely navigate the crosswalks
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you saw some firefighters out and about in Pekin this morning, they were not putting out fires but rather making sure kids went to school safely. For the 18th year, the Pekin Fire Department helped grade school students safely navigate traffic and get to their first day of school.
25newsnow.com
Prep Golf Highlights- Morton and PND golfers shine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Morton’s Abby Nieukirk had the shot of the day but Peoria Notre Dame’s Ella Coulter had the round of the day at the Metamora Redbird Classic. Coulter shot a 70 to win medalist honors and lead PND to 2nd place as a team. Morton finished 3rd. Bloomington Central Catholic was our top team and Bloomington’s Sam Rink the top local individual in the Bloomington Mia Gordon Memorial at The Den.
Comments / 0