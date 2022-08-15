Tigers Varsity volleyball started their season Tuesday night on the road at Speedway. The Tigers started off the first 2 sets slow, but found their rhythm going into set 3. The Tigers had 8 aces on the night, led by Braner and Ottinger, each with 3. The Tigers were a force at the net with 29 blocks. The Tigers were led in blocks by Sperry with 11 blocks and Starkey with 8 blocks. The Tigers had 49 kills on the night, led by Starkey with 15 kills, and Barr with 12 kills. Tiger offense was led by A. Albea and Butler. A. Albea had 14 assists with Butler having 23 on the match. Tiger defense was strong in the backcourt too, with 67 digs on the match, led by C. Albea who had 19 digs and A. Albea who had 11 digs. The Tigers passed a 1.89 on the night, led by Ottinger who passed a 2.05 and C. Albea who passed a 1.92. All players on the varsity roster worked as a unit to come back for the big win to start off the season.

