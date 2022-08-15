ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com

Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing

TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
TAMPA, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022

I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger

What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video

This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches and Gulfport Aug. 18-21

Saturday, Aug. 20: Beck & Borst, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Glass Half Full Band, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: CallaBoone, 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Bill Vinhage, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Obi Wan Knabe and The Force, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Hot Tonic, 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug....
GULFPORT, FL

