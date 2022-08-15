Read full article on original website
cltampa.com
Months after getting 'Bar Rescued,' Ybor restaurant The Loft will close this weekend
A Tampa restaurant featured in the most recent season of 'Bar Rescue' will permanently close this week. The closure of Ybor City’s The Loft, previously known as Cerealholic Cafe and Bar, comes just a few short months after host Jon Taffer “shut it down.”. “Our time in this...
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
iontb.com
Six week closure planned on Keene Road in Clearwater for railroad crossing replacement
Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on September 9th and conclude by early October. CSX is replacing and repairing the railroad crossing on Keene Road. Through traffic will be...
Beach Beacon
Forward Pinellas boss: Data doesn’t show E-bikes as Pinellas Trail problem
CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances. Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented...
Portion of U.S. 19 to Close This Weekend
U.S. 19 Northbound and Southbound to Close Between Ulmerton and Bryan Dairy
Burned body found in St. Pete alley; investigation underway
St. Petersburg Police are investigating a suspicious death early Thursday morning after a burned body was found in an alley.
fox13news.com
Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing
TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
Burned body found in St. Petersburg alleyway, police say
Police have opened a death investigation after a burned body was found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
floridapolitics.com
400 Central developer picks Suffolk Construction to build St. Pete’s tallest residential tower
The 46-story, luxury residential condominium tower will have 301 units. Developers of The Residences at 400 Central have selected Suffolk Construction Company to build what is expected to become the tallest residential tower in St. Petersburg. Suffolk Construction, which will serve as the general contractor to build the 46-story mixed-use...
27-year-old killed in St. Pete motorcycle crash saves 5 lives through organ donation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brendon Courson, 27, was killed after speeding and losing control of his motorcycle Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, authorities said. The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash happened on North Gandy Boulevard, and no one else was injured. "My wife had wrote a note...
Clearwater Police Trying To Locate Vehicle Possibly Involved In Hit And Run Of Bicyclist
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured on Tuesday. Police say the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. at Myrtle Avenue and Jones
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents about taking gondola to Clearwater Beach
Would you ride a gondola from downtown to Clearwater Beach? The city wants to know before it embarks on the possibility of a new way to skip beach traffic.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents if aerial gondolas should be considered to reduce traffic
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - "Hey Tampa Bay! Want a fast and fun way to get to Clearwater Beach?" It’s the question posed in a colorful video from people looking to bring more mass transit to the Tampa Bay Region. "We want people to tell us what they think about...
Train and pickup truck collide in Pasco County
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a train and a pickup truck collided in Pasco County.
'Orbeez challenge' on TikTok leads to injuries in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are investigating after several people were hit by gel beads in the downtown area. The viral social media trend called the Orbeez challenge involves teens shooting strangers with gel beads. Mike Schuman said last Saturday, he was saying goodbye to some friends...
995qyk.com
Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video
This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
thegabber.com
Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches and Gulfport Aug. 18-21
Saturday, Aug. 20: Beck & Borst, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Glass Half Full Band, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: CallaBoone, 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Bill Vinhage, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Obi Wan Knabe and The Force, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Hot Tonic, 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug....
2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County
Traffic has backed up on a portion of I-75 in Sarasota County after a car fire.
